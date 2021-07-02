Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Procession for slain Pea Ridge officer

Today at 11:35 a.m.
Onlookers watch as the procession for slain Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple pass under the Magnolia Street bridge Friday, July 2, 2021 in Rogers.

Pea Ridge police officer’s funeral procession. He was killed Saturday and his funeral is at noon at Cross Church

Posted by Tracy Neal on Friday, July 2, 2021

[Don't see the video above, click here: nwaonline.com/22procession/]

[Don't see the gallery above, click here: nwaonline.com/22procession2/]

Representatives from police and fire agencies throughout Northwest Arkansas joined a procession escorting the body of slain Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple. Officer Apple was killed in the line of duty on Saturday. His funeral is at noon today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT