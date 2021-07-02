PHOTOS/VIDEO: Procession for slain Pea Ridge officer

Pea Ridge police officer’s funeral procession. He was killed Saturday and his funeral is at noon at Cross Church Posted by Tracy Neal on Friday, July 2, 2021

Representatives from police and fire agencies throughout Northwest Arkansas joined a procession escorting the body of slain Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple. Officer Apple was killed in the line of duty on Saturday. His funeral is at noon today.