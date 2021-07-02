Back in 2015, a Twitter user named @zola began a long, outrageous thread concerning a wild road trip she had been on with a woman she had just met at the restaurant where she worked. The initial plan was for the two of them to go down to Florida for a long weekend to dance at strip clubs and make a bundle, but what followed was an insane odyssey of comic horror, involving pimps, guns, cheap hotels, gang bangers, and, ultimately, someone jumping off a balcony.

As directed by Janicza Bravo, with plenty of snap, crackle and pop, "Zola," the film version of this bizarre narrative stars Taylour Page as our long suffering narrator, Zola, and Riley Keough as the brazen, hopeless Stefani, who leads her newfound friend into the depths of hell.

At its root, it's a funny, if sporadically chilling, sort of chaotic joy-ride, with Zola's commentary ("From here on out, watch every move this b * * * * makes") peppering the proceedings, along with a bevy of social media pings and whooshes (as another critic pointed out, the tweet whistle is half the soundtrack). Bravo pulls out a creative bag of tricks and gags -- including a propensity for Scorsese-like screen freezes, while Zola wryly describes one character or other -- all of which gives the film a zany, madcap quality that imbibes the film with plenty of zing.

All of the goofy bits and the deadpan humor (much as her online counterpart, the cinematic Zola doesn't suffer fools, and manages to keep her dignity and boundaries mainly intact amidst the cavalcade of madness around her) serve as a silly bit of birthday wrapping paper around a box of pretty serious darkness. When Zola happily climbs into the car with her friend, she meets Stefani's "roommate," X (Colman Domingo) -- she tells us in yet another deadpan aside, she doesn't learn his actual name until halfway through the weekend -- who's manning the wheel for the road trip, and her hapless boyfriend, Derrek (Nick Braun, from HBO's "Succession"), who is there to be with his girl, even as she twists him inside and out with her manipulations.

Seemingly easygoing and debonair, X is a tricky figure to gauge, and, it turns out, with very good reason. To her horror, Zola comes to the realization that he isn't Stefani's roomie so much as her pimp, and this trip ain't about dancing on a pole and making fat stacks in the process. Domingo plays X with a whiplash-like ability to assimilate identities -- when he gets angry, which turns out to be frequently, he reverts back to heavily accented English -- switching between charming, diffident, and menacing, as if trying on different pairs of sunglasses at a drugstore. When he turns, he channels intimidating fury in the blink of an eye, revealing the depth of the hard-edged violence in his soul (an ability that ironically proves to be something of a lifesaver near the film's end).

Keough's Stefani, it turns out, is built from similar sociopathic pieces, entrapping her newfound friend through a series of lies, deceptions, and well-performed manipulations (when Zola first discovers the real reason for their trip, Stefani keeps her from bolting by tearfully telling her she's doing it all for her young child at home). Keough, a trashy southern drawl in her back pocket (just hearing her call Zola "beech" endearingly never ceases to be amusing), appropriating a "blaccent" and slurring her consonants, takes to the outrageous trashiness of her character like James Franco took to his role in "Spring Breakers" (a film with which "Zola" shares a certain Florida-crazed DNA). She's a nightmare in cheap, shimmery halter necks and tube tops.

Indeed, if the film has any unifying theme -- and, to be fair, it's difficult to turn a tweetstorm, even one as good as this, into a well-rounded narrative -- it's the horrible duplicity some people are capable of when it serves their best interests. That, coupled with a complete lack of a conscience -- Derrek later reveals that this isn't the first time Stefani has tricked a "friend" into going with her on one of her pimp's money-making journeys -- it virtually guarantees disaster for anyone unlucky, or unwise, enough to avoid such figures.

To her credit, Bravo shows an intuitive knack for visually capturing both the ping-ping style of the 140-character tweet, and the vaguely arch, deeply set-upon nature of its protagonist. One wide shot, as the bedraggled crew arrive in Tampa at their decidedly low-rent motel digs, captures both the character's nature -- Derrek inexplicably tosses his shoes out of the car first, before awkwardly stepping into them -- and, with a pair of kids practicing dribbling a ball on the balcony above them in what seems like an endless loop of switching from one hand to the other, the deadpan oddity of the entire enterprise. It's a fiendishly clever and effective visual cue.

Through it all, with Zola's situation getting more and more dire, our heroine never quite loses her cool, and that bemused detachment, while played for laughs, is quite possibly what kept things from getting even worse for her. Whatever the case, by the end of the weekend, with everyone having been revealed in their truest form at last, it's pretty clear it's the end of the line for Zola and this crew. The film opens with @zola's now-famous opening tweet, "You wanna hear a story about how me and this b * * * * fell out?," and by the end, as far as their friendship's concerned, we can be assured there'll be absolutely no going back.