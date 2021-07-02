Zoning request spurs Spa City planning debate

HOT SPRINGS -- Plans to develop 21 acres sloping toward Lake Hamilton between Aberina Street and Five Points Road have generated controversy since the owners applied for a custom zoning designation in February.

The Hot Springs Board of Directors sent the application for planned development zoning back to the Hot Springs Planning Commission in April for further review, instructing commissioners to explain how the HS: 2040 Forward Hot Springs Comprehensive Plan informed their unanimous recommendation for approval.

The 4-3 vote to remand the application came after the board put off taking action during its two previous business meetings.

Owners Josef France and Chris Post subsequently withdrew their application, choosing to develop the parcel within the confines of the Lakes Area Residential, or R-L, zoning that attached to it when the city annexed 621 acres along the Hot Springs Creek basin of Lake Hamilton in the summer of 2018.

The 33-lot subdivision plan the planning commission approved May 13 was appealed to the city board, which will hear the appeal at its Tuesday night business meeting.

"You don't see very many of these," Planning and Development Director Kathy Sellman told the board at its agenda meeting earlier this week. "A subdivision is not a decision where the decision maker has a lot of leeway. This subdivision is somewhat like a recipe. If somebody comes in with all of the ingredients and puts them together correctly, then you have a subdivision much as you would if you were making chocolate chip cookies."

Property owners in the Aberina and Five Points area cited the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, the document the board adopted in September to guide the city's land-use policies for the next two decades, when objecting to the planned development application in April.

They seized on the provision calling for low-impact development, with a focus on conservation and minimal land disturbance, in lake and amenity communities, and how the Comprehensive Plan identified the shoreline of the 21 acres as an environmental preservation corridor.

Attorney Burt Newell, who filed the appeal of the subdivision plan on behalf of Five Points property owner Charlotte Gold, also cited the Comprehensive Plan.

"This project would be placed in what is now denominated as an environmental preservation corridor in the Hot Springs Comprehensive Plan," Newell said in the notice of the appeal. "These call for very low density improvements, protecting canopies to the forest provided by the trees, preservation of native soils and the avoidance of over lot grading.

"This subdivision plan is simply not compatible with the Hot Springs Comprehensive Plan from an environmental standpoint."

Sellman reminded the board at its agenda meeting that the Comprehensive Plan has yet to be incorporated into the city's zoning code. It's an aspirational document, and not part of a regulatory scheme, until the board takes action to enshrine the plan in the city code, Sellman told the board.

"That plan has lots of really good ideas for lots of directions you may wish to consider for future regulations, but you have not adopted regulations based on that plan," she said. "We have a book, the Hot Springs code. That code contains all of the ingredients for a subdivision. Planning commission's findings were all of the ingredients are there, and they have approved this."

"Changing the rules after the fact isn't fair, and that's not the way Hot Springs operates. The rules in effect are the rules that are used."

Parts of the property have an 18% grade or higher, subjecting them to the zoning code provision for hillside subdivisions. Lots that meet the 18% threshold must be a minimum of 10,000 square feet, according to the provision.

"I think that we've seen the easier pieces of land already developed," Sellman told the board. "You will be seeing more and more difficult pieces of land come before you."

Sellman said a subdivision plan has to make allowances for emergency vehicle access.

"In situations like this we're looking at a site that is quite steep, so there is extra scrutiny to make sure the roads that are in that subdivision do not exceed 10% slope, so that our equipment can get in there and then get back out," she told the board.

Any retaining walls proposed for the subdivision would be addressed when the owners apply for building permits, City Attorney Brian Albright told the board. Retaining walls have come under scrutiny since one collapsed at Catalina Cove Condominiums in April.

"We don't want that to ever happen again" District 5 Director Karen Garcia told Sellman. "I don't want to approve something that would lead to something like that occurring."

Sellman clarified that the city didn't issue building permits for Catalina Cove, as it wasn't in the incorporated area when it was built. According to documents the city and county provided in response to a records request, Catalina Cove was voluntarily annexed in February 2006. The Garland County Court's January 2006 decree of annexation listed Rodney Myers as the filer of the annexation petition.

Garcia said some retaining walls that were subjected to city inspection aren't up to code.

"Those are being addressed," City Manager Bill Burrough told her. "We're identifying if those were built outside of the code, and if there's a corrective action we can do. We're still evaluating those and looking into those, no decisions have been made yet."

Albright told the board an appeal of a subdivision plan is different from appeals of conditional-use applications granted by the Planning Commission. The board serves in a quasi-judicial capacity when it hears the latter, he said, prohibiting it from soliciting or receiving information relevant to the appeal outside the confines of the appeals hearing.

The board serves an administrative function when it hears appeals of subdivision plans, he said. The prohibition on considering information beyond what's presented at the hearing doesn't apply.