2 people rescued after plane sea crash

HONOLULU -- A cargo plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii early Friday, and both people on board were rescued.

The pilots of Transair Flight 810 reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the Boeing 737 in the water, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Karin Evelyn said in an email that the Coast Guard received a report around 1:40 a.m. of a downed inter-island transport plane. About an hour later, rescuers in a Coast Guard helicopter spotted the debris field and two people in the water, Evelyn said.

One person was hoisted into the helicopter and taken to Queen's Medical Center, Evelyn said. The Honolulu Fire Department rescued the other person, she said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Queen's officials said a 58-year-old was in the intensive care unit in critical condition, according to Hawaii News Now. A boat took the other 50-year-old to shore before being transported to the hospital in serious condition with a head injury and multiple lacerations, Hawaii News Now reported.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the plane debris was found about 4 miles off Oahu, Hawaii News Now reported. The plane was flying from Honolulu to Maui.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB said in a tweet that it will send a team of seven investigators.

Bullets riddle Alabama senator's home

MOBILE, Ala. -- Police are investigating after nearly two dozen bullets were fired into the house of an Alabama lawmaker who wasn't home at the time.

The Mobile Police Department told local news outlets that the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Thursday at the home of state Sen. Vivian Davis Figures.

Mobile police spokesman Lt. Christopher Levy said no one was home, and no injuries reported.

Levy said the incident "does not appear to be a random act." Police counted 23 shots.

Neighbors in Mobile's Toulminville area said they heard the shots but didn't see anyone.

The shooting was not reported to police until Thursday afternoon.

Officials didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. The 64-year-old has served in the state Senate since 1997, earlier serving on the Mobile City Council.

City anti-violence worker shot, killed

BALTIMORE -- An outreach worker for a Baltimore anti-violence program was fatally shot Thursday, officials said. It is the second fatal shooting of a program employee this year.

Safe Streets Cherry Hill worker Kenyell Wilson, 44, drove himself to a hospital after he was shot and died a short time later, police said. Investigators have not determined where the shooting happened. His death comes less than a week after the Cherry Hill program celebrated a year without a homicide in its area.

"Safe Streets has a special place in my heart, and I consider the Violence Interrupters who bravely serve this program as a part of my family. Tonight, our brother Kenyell Wilson became a victim of the gun violence he worked every day to prevent," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. "I am deeply saddened and angered that 'Benny's' life was taken in a weak cowardly act."

Scott said he has directed the police commissioner to make an arrest in the case "a top priority."

Safe Streets outreach workers mediate disputes to help prevent violence. They also lead public education campaigns, and work closely with faith-based organizers and community members, but not with police, to steer young people away from violence.

In January, another Safe Streets worker, Dante Barksdale, was shot and killed. An arrest was made in the case in May.

Marine convicted in GI's hazing death

NORFOLK, Va. -- A member of an elite group of U.S. Marines has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and related charges for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Green Beret while the men served in Africa, the U.S. Navy said in a news release Friday.

But Gunnery Sgt. Mario Madera-Rodriguez was found innocent of felony murder. He still faces a maximum possible sentence of 27.5 years in prison, as well as a reduction in rank and a dishonorable discharge.

A jury of U.S. Marines and Navy sailors returned its verdict late Thursday at a Navy base in Norfolk, Va., following a weeks-long trial.

Madera-Rodriguez belongs to a special operations group in the Marines known as the Raiders. Prosecutors said he, another Raider and two Navy SEALs conspired to humiliate Army Green Beret Logan Melgar in 2017.

The men were angry over perceived slights during their time together in the country of Mali, prosecutors said. Their plan was to break into Melgar's room, tie him up and choke him into unconsciousness while filming their prank , prosecutors said. Melgar died of strangulation.

Madera-Rodriguez is the last of the four service members to face a court-martial in the case. He also was the only one to plead innocent.