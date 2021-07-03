Appeals court strikes EPA ethanol rule

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A federal appeals court threw out a Trump-era Environmental Protection Agency rule change on Friday that allowed for the sale of a 15% ethanol gasoline blend in the summer months.

The decision deals a significant blow to the ethanol industry and corn farmers who grow the crop from which the fuel additive is made. They had anticipated increased ethanol demand through year-round sales of the higher blend.

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. today is blended with 10% ethanol. Corn farmers and ethanol refiners have pushed for the government to allow the widespread sale of a 15% ethanol blend. The Trump administration made the change to fulfill a campaign promise to Midwest farmers.

The EPA under President Donald Trump announced the change in May 2019, ending a summer ban on the E15 blend. Provisions of the Clean Air Act have prohibited the sale of certain fuels with a higher volatility from June 1 through Sept. 15 to limit smog.

Congress has allowed 10% ethanol and the EPA in its 2019 ruling revised the interpretation of the exemption to federal law to include the 15% ethanol blend. Ethanol supporters contend that using more of the corn-based renewable fuel is better for the environment and helps meet federal climate change goals.

Three judges on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia issued Friday's decision. They said it's clear from federal law that Congress balanced "wide-ranging economic, energy-security, and geopolitical implications" and that the wording of the law "reflects a compromise, not simply a desire to maximize ethanol production at all costs."

They concluded Congress did not intend to allow ethanol blends higher than 10% to be widely sold year-round. They said the EPA overstepped its authority.

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, the trade group for the petroleum industry that challenged the EPA decision, disclosed the court simply followed government's interpretation of the law in effect for 30 years.

"There is no ambiguity in statute and the previous administration's reinterpretation overstepped the will of Congress," the group's president and CEO Chet Thompson said.

The Iowa Corn Growers Association noted it will continue to work with the Biden administration, Congress and state officials to maintain consumer access to E15 year-round.

"It does not make sense to reinstate barriers that could inhibit market access to a cleaner-burning fuel choice that combats climate change," said Carl Jardon, a farmer from Randolph, Iowa, and president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association.