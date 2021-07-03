Butler named Little Miss Pea Ridge

Aria Elise Butler, 6, daughter of Eli and Micki Butler, was crowned Little Miss Pea Ridge 2021. Mackenzie Wright, 6, daughter of Jesse and Kimberly Wright, was runner-up.

Young ladies from Pea Ridge Primary School competed in the Little Miss Pea Ridge contest in conjunction with the 72nd annual Miss Pea Ridge pageant sponsored by Beta Alpha.

Other contestants were Makayla Bivens, 7, daughter of Amanda Delossantos, Jay Bivens and Victor Marshall; Lilly Dale, 6, daughter of Erica Sayer and Tony and Miranda Dale; Lexi Johnson, 6, daughter of Ryan and Jessica Johnson; Isabella Magnuson, 6, daughter of Cody and Stephanie Magnuson; Binkley Jade Reynolds, 6, daughter of Brett and Angela Reynolds; and Elizabeth Sparks, 5, daughter of Mark and Ricky Sparks.