Colleges on alert for pitfalls in deals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Chris Clunie chuckles while thinking about what Stephen Curry's marketing potential might've been at Davidson during the Wildcats' remarkable 2008 NCAA Tournament.

Curry jerseys. Curry shoes. Curry chicken sliders. Who knows what else?

"It would have been absolutely bananas around here," laughed Clunie, a former Wildcats basketball player who now serves as the college's athletic director.

The groundbreaking ruling that went into effect Thursday enabling college athletes to profit from use of their name, image or likeness for the first time has sent athletic directors and compliance officers scrambling. Now that the NCAA cleared the way for money to flow -- with some restrictions -- it is up to schools to help ensure all those endorsement deals and social media shoutout arrangements follow state laws and brand-new school policies.

In short, their job responsibilities have increased and become infinitely more complicated.

Clunie said the work is focused on educating athletes about making sure their newly granted marketing decisions are compliant.

"We want to support them," Clunie said. "We want to make sure kids don't make bad decisions and get trapped into opportunities that don't make sense."

North Carolina-Charlotte is one of many schools that has tried to get ahead of the curve, starting a "Greenlight" initiative to help athletes pursue NIL opportunities. Athletic Director Mike Hill said "we have a system in place where the student-athletes will provide information to us not to review and approve, so much as it is to ensure that it's clearly not a pay-for-play or a recruiting inducement of any kind and meets the minimum standards the NCAA has put forth regarding eligibility."

Crossing that fine line is what concerns longtime Connecticut Coach Geno Auriemma. He said he's made one simple request to his players: Run any potential endorsement opportunities by him or the compliance department before signing.

"The last thing we want is to go, 'Hey coach, I got this great deal. Yeah, great, now you're ineligible,' " Auriemma said.

Despite his excitement over the NIL rules, Hill anticipates there will be some issues to deal with in the coming months and years. One of those involves agents.

While athletes can hire agents to represent them to handle their NIL deals, those same agents are not allowed to advise them on professional athletic opportunities. Hill said delineating between the two could prove difficult.

"I think it's almost impossible to police that," Hill said.

On Thursday, the NFL Players Association sent out notifications to agents, saying, in part, "Any NIL contracts entered into with college players by a contract advisor should be wholly separate from any future contract advisor services involving the negotiation of player contracts with NFL teams."

With the doors flung wide open for athletes to receive compensation for self-promotion, it is a new world for those who work mostly behind the scenes in college compliance offices.

Some of what is happening is contrary to the policies and procedures they've grown accustomed to for years.

"I think there will probably be a lot of nervous twitches from compliance staff as they see these [sponsorship] deals," joked Cameron Walker, the deputy athletic director at Tennessee.