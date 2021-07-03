Colossal camp

Just a few weeks after Sam Pittman was hired at the University of Arkansas in December 2019, he rang Wynne Coach Van Paschal.

Pittman had questions about Terry Wells, Wynne's standout offensive tackle. The new head man peppered Paschal, wanting to learn what type of teammate and student Wells was as well as what he was like to coach.

Paschal knew Wells had just spent the weekend at the Razorbacks' recruiting camp in Fayetteville, but he had no clue just how monumental that trip was for Wells.

"Coach [Pittman] told me he dominated," Paschal recalled.

Arkansas offered Wells a few weeks after that camp, and it was never much of a decision for the 3-star lineman. Although he kept his options open through 2020 -- Wells got additional offers from Arkansas State University, Miami, Mississippi State, Kansas and Southern Mississippi -- Wells signed his letter of intent in December.

It was the end of a process that, in Wells' mind, only had one real conclusion.

"When I went to the camp and made it on campus, I felt different," he said. "I did well at the camp, and I just prayed on it and believed that was where I wanted to go."

Now at 6-5 and 306 pounds, Wells fits the mold of an SEC lineman. The size was never lacking, and ever since he started playing football competitively in fifth grade, Wells has been in the trenches.

Yet Paschall wasn't initially sure this type of progression would come for Wells.

"I've had so many guys that you would think maybe would end up [in the SEC] and then didn't," said Paschall, who's coached high school football for 36 years. "Then [there are] some guys where you think, 'I'm not sure,' and they did."

Things shifted in Wells' junior season. Growing into his body and his game, Wells began to dominate in the way Pittman would see shortly thereafter. He earned all-district and all-state honors, helping the Yellowjackets reach the state quarterfinals.

Wells admits at that time he hadn't worked as hard as he wished he would've. Being around a Wynne program that's made the playoffs and had a winning record each of the past 10 seasons, though, Wells saw what he needed to do to become a consensus top-two recruit in the state of Arkansas.

"[Success] builds you up and it constructs you and it teaches you," Wells said. "It makes you a better player."

Accomplishment came in many forms. It was winning as a Yellowjacket. It was the offers that rolled in after hearing first from Kansas and then the Razorbacks. It was being named outstanding lineman at the U.S. Army All-American National Combine in January 2020.

It all came to a head last fall.

Anchored by Wells on both the offensive and defensive lines, Wynne turned in a perfect regular season, making it to the Class 5A state semifinals without a loss before running into the perennial buzz saw that is Pulaski Academy.

The Yellowjackets lost 52-14, but Wells didn't let the bitter moment linger too long. He signed with the Hogs 12 days later.

It was then that Paschall reminded him that he was far from the end of his football journey. Rather, it was a new beginning.

"Right now, you're a prize but when you get there, everyone else puts their pants on the same way," Paschall told Wells. "There are going to be some hungry people that don't have what you have that will rise to the top. You're going to have to be as hungry as they are."

A challenge for Wells early will be the physical element of adjusting to a drastically different offensive scheme. Wynne ran a Flexbone offense, which meant the Yellowjackets were typically running the ball out of a triple-option attack.

Although Pittman was an offensive line coach for his entire career prior to taking the Arkansas job, the Razorbacks were right in the middle of the pack in the SEC in terms of percentage of total yards coming on the ground.

And with both the college and pro games leaning into pass-heavy offenses, Wells will have to improve as a pass blocker if he's going to have an impact in Fayetteville.

Regardless of how long it takes for Wells to make an impression at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, he's already picturing the sea of cardinal and white Sept. 4 when the Hogs will kick off their 2021 campaign against Rice.

"I'm most excited about running out on game day," said Wells, whose hometown of Parkin has a population of 1,000. "That's going to be something that I've never experienced with a whole lot of people and it's going to be crazy. Ever since I've committed, I've been thinking about that."

The second in a series featuring newcomers to the University of Arkansas football team.

More News CLASS Freshman POSITION Offensive lineman HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-5, 306 pounds AGE 18 (Born Jan. 16, 2003) HOMETOWN Parkin HIGH SCHOOL Wynne NOTEWORTHY Ranked as a 3-star prospect and consensus top-two recruit in the state of Arkansas as well as No. 398 in the nation by the 247Sports composite rankings. … Reached the playoffs each of the past two seasons with the Yellowjackets and helped Wynne to a 13-1 record and the 2020 Class 5A state semifinals. … Honored as an All-Arkansas Preps first-team member during his senior season and earned second-team honors as a junior. … Threw shot put for Wynne’s track and field team and qualified for the 2019 Class 4A state finals. … Chose Arkansas over offers from Mississippi State, Miami (Fla.), Arkansas State, Kansas and Southern Mississippi.

Terry Wells anchored the offensive and defensive lines as a senior for Wynne, leading the Yellowjackets to a undefeated regular season and a spot in the Class 5A semifinals. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)