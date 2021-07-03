D-lineman delivers contact differently

There wasn't a specific approach Easton Seidl planned to use going into Friday's Home Runs for the Hungry home run derby at the Sherwood Sports Complex.

No certain area of the field he preferred to hit to, or no particular ball placement he wanted from the pitcher. He had just one thing on his mind -- attack.

"I was a little tense at first," Seidl said after winning the event, which kicked off the 42nd Busch Softball Classic. "But when I relaxed, that's when I got in a groove."

That method also has served him well throughout his career as a defensive tackle at the University of Arkansas-Monticello. The 6-3, 280-pounder has racked up more that 70 tackles while recording 4 sacks and 2 interceptions in 3 full seasons with the Boll Weevils. He was coming off his best year in 2019, when he registered 31 tackles, 5½ of them coming behind the line of scrimmage.

He was looking forward to a big 2020 campaign before the Great American Conference decided not to have a football season because of covid-19 concerns.

"When we found out we weren't going to play last year, it was tough," said Seidl, a two-time all-state performer from Cabot. "A lot of teams in our conference got in spring games and stuff, but we couldn't do it. Having to sit out my senior year was hard. We had a lot of people to leave, too, especially from my 2017 signing class alone.

"We have six guys left from that class, and that was the biggest one ever at UAM. But we can't wait to get back out there on the field when we report in August."

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to athletes last year due to the pandemic, which means Seidl will get to play his senior season. He's found a way to cope with that lost year by playing a sport he admitted he loves to participate in when he's not on the gridiron.

On Friday, his hits were coming on a softball field.

The home run derby long has been a staple of the Busch Classic, but this year it was modified for a worthy cause. Entrants could take part in the event for $20, with all the proceeds going to the Arkansas Foodbank to help feed hungry people.

"We kind of do what we do with all the community support," said Kate Snell, who is the special events coordinator for the Arkansas Foodbank. "The Busch Softball Classic reached out to us and had the idea to raise money through the Home Runs for the Hungry home run derby. We're really appreciative of everything our communities do for us.

"[Friday] we raised $540, which equates to 2,700 meals. For every dollar that's donated to the Arkansas Foodbank, it provides enough food for five meals."

Hundreds

"It's just good to see all of this going on," said Choca 'D.J. Deja Blue' Flood, who was the host for the home run derby. "I do a Hitting Bombs for the Homeless event once every two months at different parks around the state. But we all have the same mindset and same goals, and that's to stamp out hunger and homelessness. It turned out great."

Things were especially good for Seidl, who outhomered Jason Chavez 4-3 in the second of two hit-off sequences. Those two, along with Jeffrey Long, all hit four home runs in the opening round. The trio then dueled in the first hit-off, with both Seidl and Chavez belting two homers apiece to Long's one. In the finale, which only allowed seven pitches to be thrown to each batter, Chavez went first and blasted his three before Seidl took his turn.

Prior to his first pitch, Seidl alerted organizers that he didn't want the two free swings that the participants were given before their official at-bat began. Instead, he wanted to swing away from the start.

He smacked his winning home run high into a set of trees in right center field on his sixth pitch.

"I'm just glad that we got to come out here and swing and give back to the community," said Seidl, who played with his Play The Game Monaco team in a late game. "Arkansas Foodbank is a good charity, and we got to give money to that. So that was a good thing.

"But the Busch Classic is the biggest tournament in Arkansas. I play [softball] every weekend, and I love it. It's good to get everybody out here and see all the faces."