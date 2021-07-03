Delta variant cited for rampant third wave in Africa

JOHANNESBURG -- Driven by the delta variant, a new wave of covid-19 is sweeping across the African continent, where new cases, hospital admissions and deaths are increasing.

"The speed and scale of Africa's third wave is like nothing we've seen before," said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization's regional director for Africa.

South Africa is leading the new surge in Africa, with case numbers doubling every three weeks, according to WHO.

The delta variant, reported in 16 African countries, has become dominant in South Africa, which accounts for more than half of Africa's new cases. It was detected in 97% of samples sequenced in Uganda and in 79% of samples sequenced in Congo, according to WHO.

"The rampant spread of more contagious variants pushes the threat to Africa up to a whole new level," Moeti said. "More transmission means more serious illness and more deaths, so everyone must act now and boost prevention measures to stop an emergency becoming a tragedy."

Less than 2% of Africa's 1.3 billion people have received even one dose of a vaccine.

With more than 20,000 new cases reported Friday, South Africa's total of 1.9 million cases, including 66,323 deaths, represents more than 30% of the 5.5 million cases reported by Africa's 54 countries, representing 1.3 billion people, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Johannesburg and the surrounding Gauteng province are South Africa's epicenter, with its hospitals reaching 91% capacity and 5,500 additional health workers deployed, the health department announced Friday.

In Russia, authorities reported a record-breaking 679 new deaths Friday, the fourth day in a row with the highest daily toll in the pandemic.

Russia has struggled to cope with a surge in infections and deaths in recent weeks that comes amid slow vaccination rates.

Daily new infections have more than doubled over the past month, soaring from around 9,000 in early June to more than 20,000 this week. On Friday, Russia's state coronavirus task force reported 23,218 new contagions. Moscow, its outlying region and St. Petersburg account for nearly half of all new cases.

Yet the authorities are not discussing a lockdown, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday. "No one wants any lockdowns," Peskov said, conceding that the situation in a number of regions is "tense."

Russian officials have blamed the rise in cases on Russians' lax attitude toward taking precautions, the growing prevalence of more infectious variants and slow vaccination rates. Although Russia was among the first countries to deploy a vaccine, only about 23 million people -- or 15% of its 146 million population -- have received at least one shot.

Experts have attributed the comparatively low vaccine uptake to widespread hesitancy and limited production capacity. Only 36.7 million sets of the four domestically developed vaccines have been released so far. Nevertheless, this week Russian health authorities gave a go-ahead to booster shots for people immunized more than six months ago.

Amid the latest surge of cases, about 20 Russian regions -- from Moscow and St. Petersburg to the remote far-eastern region of Sakhalin -- made vaccinations mandatory last month for employees in certain sectors. The move seemingly helped ramp up the immunization drive but also elicited some pushback. Small protests against mandatory vaccinations erupted in Moscow and the Sakhalin region this week.

Australia will cut international arrivals by 50% in a bid to halt a rise in the delta variant that this week forced half the population into lockdown, as the government starts looking at creating a road map out of the pandemic.

While the reduction of commercial-flight arrivals will take the pressure off the hotel-quarantine system, "that alone does not provide any fail-safe regarding any potential breaches" of the virus into the community, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Friday. The cuts are expected to last until at least the end of the year, he said.

The arrival cuts mean that even as other economies such as the U.S. and the U.K. open up, Australia is further isolating after imposing strict border restrictions when the pandemic began. A tardy vaccination rate has made it particularly vulnerable to the delta variant, which is increasingly leaking out of the quarantine system for international arrivals.

FILE — In this Thursday June 17, 2021 file photo medical staff wearing protective equipment attend to patients affected by COVID-19, on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Machakos County Level-5 hospital in Machakos, Kenya. Driven by the delta variant, a new wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across the African continent where new cases, hospital admissions, and deaths are increasing. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga/File)