District seen adjusting t0 annexation changes

For two days now, the Pine Bluff School District has done business as a merged entity.

During the first day of business, Superintendent Barbara Warren picked up where she left off on a message to faculty members of the then-Dollarway School District in late May -- "What's next?" Dollarway officially annexed with the PBSD on Thursday, although the nine schools both districts operated will remain open for the upcoming school year.

"We started today talking to district leaders, and that included leaders across the district, building leaders, department leaders, G/T [gifted and talented], foodservice ... just everybody," said Warren, the state-appointed PBSD chief who led both districts during the past school year.

"We connected around what's next for us and what our priorities would be as we focus – that's my power word. We even established some power words that really speak to our characters and aspirations as individual leaders and planned some of the next steps for the next several weeks," Warren said.

The minds from two districts coming together as one was a positive experience, Warren said. She met with custodial employees later in the day.

Warren announced her campus leaders and key district staff members for the annexed PBSD, including new principals at both Pine Bluff and Dollarway high schools.

Michael Anthony was named Pine Bluff High School principal after holding the position at Little Rock Hall High School. The 31-year education veteran was principal at Altheimer High School for six years until the Altheimer Unified School District's 2006 merger with the Dollarway district and then spent three more years helming Dollarway High.

"This is me coming back home to serve the Pine Bluff-Dollarway community," said Anthony, who is also an adjunct professor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. "I'm so excited to help serve and lead the educational efforts of kids where I have served."

Claudette White, who had been the interim principal at PBHS, was named principal at 34th Avenue Elementary School.

Leondra Williams will lead both Dollarway High and Robert F. Morehead Middle schools, which sit across from each other on Fluker Avenue. She spent the past four years as James Matthews Elementary principal.

"The numbers at both of those campuses, the state board committed to help us maintain some normalcy and to support those two campuses being open," Warren said when asked why one principal was hired for two campuses. "That's a commitment they made. I support. I'm excited about it.

"When we look at the numbers, when you add the two together, they're still not as many as, say, one of the campuses, Jack Robey [Junior High] or even Pine Bluff High. We felt we would put certain supports in place. There will be an assistant principal at each campus and a school improvement specialist at each one. But for equity reasons and a few other things, we thought that, to support a little over 500 students, one principal in place could do that."

Said Williams: "It's going to be a one-school approach to me. ... At the high school, they have some awesome things in place such as, just some simple things like tardy cards and student journals. We're going to do that over here with sixth through eighth grades for two reasons – a one-school approach so we're not doing two totally different things, and so they're ready when they get to the high school, so they'll be ready for the transition they're getting ready to walk into."

NEW HIRES

Other building principals Warren announced for the 2021-22 school year include:

Jack Robey Junior High: Arnold Robertson

Broadmoor Elementary: Alycia Wiley

James Matthews Elementary: David Sims

Southwood Elementary: Paula Watson

Forrest Park/Greenville Preschool: Marcenia Peoples.

District staff leaders include:

Assistant Superintendent Wanda Van Dyke

Family community and engagement coordinator Kimberly West

Gifted and talented coordinator Melissa Rice

Director of health services Mae Hawkins-Coleman

Child nutrition director Lytesa Harris

Athletic director Cheryl Hatley

Executive director of special services Barbara Boyce

Executive director for curriculum and instruction Dee Davis.

Interviews for the other assistant superintendent position are still being conducted, Warren confirmed. Jonathan Crossley vacated that role to take over as Hope Public Schools superintendent.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Warren announced two new academies for the district – a PBSD Virtual Academy, which is awaiting final approval from the Arkansas Department of Education this month, and the Explore Academy enrichment program for seventh- and eighth-graders who are at risk of not performing well academically. Explore Academy will be housed at the George W. Stepps Technology Center, in front of the old Dollarway High campus.

"We are partnering with the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative, who has received a grant, and they are going to support students from the Pine Bluff School District and also the Watson Chapel School District," Warren said. "It'll teach all the core content and support seventh and eighth-grade students who just need [help]."

Enrollment into the Virtual Academy will be capped at 5% of the district student population.

Open house dates for all campuses are announced: Aug. 10 for elementary schools, which serve kindergarten through fifth grades; Aug. 12 for Jack Robey Junior High and Morehead Middle schools, both serving grades 6-8, and Pine Bluff and Dollarway high schools, both serving grades 9-12; and Aug. 16 for Forrest Park/Greenville Preschool, where all prekindergarten students in the district will attend.

Summer school in the district begins Tuesday and will focus on fun and project-based activities, Warren said. She added she will soon organize stakeholder conversations for community members to share their vision for the district.