Dodgers pitcher placed on leave

WASHINGTON -- Trevor Bauer was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Friday, three days after an allegation of assault was made by a woman against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

"While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department's active criminal investigation," the commissioner's office said in a statement.

The leave was imposed under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players' union in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension. The administrative leave -- during which a player is paid but cannot play -- has been extended for players under the policy in the past.

A protection order against Bauer was obtained under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act and was the result of an assault by him that left the woman who sought the order with "severe physical and emotional pain," Marc Garelick, the woman's attorney, said this week.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner had been scheduled to start Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

"I still, and the Dodgers still, take the stand of we're going to support whatever decision Major League Baseball makes," Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said.

The protection order includes multiple graphic images from the woman who filed the request, according to The Athletic. The woman, in the 67-page ex-parte document, said Bauer assaulted her on two different occasions. Together, the woman said those two incidents included Bauer punching her in the face and body, sticking his fingers down her throat and strangling her to the point where she lost consciousness multiple times, according to the document.

Bauer is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA this season.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)