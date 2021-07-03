Ethiopia denies blocking Tigray aid

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Ethiopia's government on Friday rejected accusations that it's trying to "suffocate" the people of Tigray by denying them urgently needed food and other aid, as transport and communications links remained severed to the region that faces the world's worst famine crisis in a decade.

Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen spoke to reporters a day after a bridge that's crucial for accessing much of the region of 6 million people was destroyed and the United Nations indicated that special forces from the neighboring Amhara region were to blame. Amhara authorities have occupied western Tigray and forced out hundreds of thousands of ethnic Tigrayans.

"The insinuation that we are trying to suffocate the Tigrayan people by denying humanitarian access and using hunger as a weapon of war is beyond the pale. There is absolutely no reason for us to do so. These are our people," Demeke said.

Ethiopia's government blamed Tigray forces for the bridge's destruction. But an aid worker who traveled to the site said residents described to him how they saw Amhara special forces placing objects on the bridge and driving away after the blast. "They still seemed in shock at what had happened," said Roger Sandberg, vice president of field operations with Medical Teams International.

Sandberg said residents also told him there was no other way to cross, while Tigray forces conveyed to him that they wouldn't obstruct nongovernmental organizations' access.

The U.N. Security Council met Friday to discuss Tigray.

In a stunning turn earlier this week, Ethiopia declared a unilateral cease-fire on humanitarian grounds while retreating from Tigray forces. But the government faces growing international pressure as it continues to cut off the region from the rest of the world. Aid workers say fuel and other supplies are running low.

In a strikingly outspoken statement, the World Food Program said Friday that a second key bridge leading into Tigray was destroyed Thursday, while no World Food Program flights carrying in U.N. or other aid workers have been allowed by Ethiopia since June 22.

Even before the bridges were destroyed, at least 3,800 tons of food had been blocked from reaching parts of western Tigray, food program emergency coordinator Tommy Thompson said in Geneva. He warned that "more people will die" if access doesn't materialize, but added that an air bridge might be set up in coming days.

The U.N. agency said trucks are loaded and ready to replenish its nearly exhausted food stocks in Tigray, where 5.2 million people need aid. "We'll be out of food in the northwest by this weekend," Thompson said.

Up to 900,000 people in Tigray are facing famine conditions, the U.S. has said. A new U.N. humanitarian update issued late Thursday said "the blackout of electricity, telecommunications, and internet throughout Tigray region will only exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation."

Ethiopia's foreign minister said the government has a road map for dialogue to resolve the Tigray crisis that's expected to include "rank-and-file members of the [Tigray People's Liberation Front] who show readiness to choose a peaceful path."

But Tigray forces, recently designated by Ethiopia as a terrorist group, now control most of the region and have demanded that Ethiopia resume basic services before any talks.

Information for this article was contributed by Jamey Keaten of The Associated Press.