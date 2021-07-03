Exploding prices

Arkansans are paying more at restaurants, at the grocery store, at the gas pump, and the good news doesn't stop there. Before the skies fill with smoke and the scent of explosive chemicals, y'all will probably have spent more on fireworks than in recent memory.

It seems no sector of consumer goods and services escaped lasting impacts from covid-19.

The irony is that Red China manufactures most of the fireworks Americans will use to celebrate the Fourth of July on Sunday. But maybe that's just a case of history, since the Middle Kingdom is often credited as being the birthplace of fireworks. Ask Marco Polo.

At first, Americans made their own fun. But by the Bicentennial year, demand for fireworks started to overtake supply, according to NPR. So companies started importing fireworks from places like Italy and Communist China.

Then, as regulations tightened, more production moved overseas to China--and that's probably a story you've heard before when it comes to manufacturing.

Around 99 percent of the fireworks you set off in your yard come from China. And about 70 percent of the fireworks used in big display shows are made there as well.

Reports say folks who run fireworks stands here in Arkansas had trouble getting enough merchandise this year. And what they did get is more expensive for customers. If you're reading this and still haven't got your fireworks shopping done, be prepared to pay a pretty penny.

"Kim Bowerman, who runs a TNT Fireworks stand in Fayetteville with her family, said the situation has made it difficult for big vendors to replenish their supplies," the papers say. "Bowerman expects her sales to decline this year simply because she has less product. She was not able to acquire some items, like artillery shells, at all. She still expects her stand will sell out as people start to gather in larger groups again."

It seems counterintuitive, but in July 2020, despite the pandemic, fireworks sales shot up quite a bit. Ms. Bowerman said she thinks individual fireworks sales increased because cities canceled the big shows, so folks wanted to celebrate the holiday at home.

The American Pyrotechnics Association keeps track of things like fireworks consumption and revenue. In 2019, the organization reported American consumers used almost 250 million pounds of fireworks. (!) That number rose to more than 385 million pounds of fireworks the next year. (!!)

In 2019, revenue from consumer fireworks (not the kind used at big shows and displays) was $1 billion. The next year that number rose to nearly $2 billion. Revenue for fireworks used in big displays did the opposite. In 2019, the revenue for fireworks used in big displays was $375 million. But in 2020 it dropped to $93 million. Talk about a steep decline!

This year it's a different situation. Thanks to the miracle of modern science and vaccines, covid-19 has been brought under better control (which is not to say complete control). So folks can go to fireworks shows this year. And invite friends and family over for a cookout.

But all of this adds up to fireworks inflation.

Despite a lower supply, Americans will doubtless party a little harder this year. That's especially true for those who are reuniting for the first time in a while.

But whatever you do, buy and set off, make sure you're smart and careful. Fireworks and alcohol don't mix well.

The 2019 Fireworks Annual Report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission found that 12 people died from fireworks that year. The same report stated fireworks sent around 10,000 people to the emergency room.

"The estimated rate of fireworks-related, emergency department-treated injuries in the United States is 3.1 per 100,000 individuals," the report states.

Those numbers always seem low until somebody you know blows off a couple of fingers with a firecracker. Nurses and doctors are still exhausted from the heavy toll covid-19 took on their hospitals during the pandemic.

Last week Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home said it was restricting visitor access to the Cline Emergency Room due to the rapid rise in local covid-19 cases. The medical staff there likely don't want to deal with easily preventable fireworks injuries on top of another local spike of covid-19 infections.

So eat some hot dogs, have a beer, and enjoy whatever fireworks you could afford this year. But be careful. When that lighter in your hand flicks on, the common-sense switch in your brain better engage as well.

Better yet, see you at Pops on the River come Sunday night. Where the pros handle everything.