Faith Matters: Not the biggest but the best done in love

Most often when we who are followers of Jesus examine his life, we tend to focus on those things that made Jesus special, unique and divine. We retell the stories of his miracles, looking for modern-day lessons in them. We study his teachings, the red letters in our Bibles, so that we can know and apply what he said.

What we don't focus on very often is the ordinary in the life of Jesus. Jesus was a person, and as a person, I assume he did very normal human things, like snore in his sleep, pick around certain vegetables he didn't care for when he ate, or relish a day off.

Lately, I've been thinking about one snapshot from the ordinary life of Jesus that the gospel of Mark tells us about. Jesus and his disciples have been hanging out in the temple. Jesus has been teaching and talking to people. In fact, this is when he gets asked about the greatest commandment and makes the famous statement that it is to love God and love others.

After the teaching time ends, Jesus does a most ordinary thing. He sits down in the temple and does some people-watching. There is something mesmerizing about sitting in a mall or an airport terminal and just watching people pass by. Their clothes. Their conversations. Their unique gates. Their relationships. People-watching is an amazing way to pass the time.

While he's doing this people-watching, Jesus begins to notice the people putting their offerings in the temple's collection boxes. The rich people are bringing in their offerings and making a scene about how big they are. But what catches Jesus' eye is an old woman making her way to the collection boxes. As he watches her, Jesus calls his disciples over to watch too. She puts two small copper coins in the collection boxes. Jesus says to his disciples, and I'm paraphrasing here, "Look at that! That's the biggest offering I've seen this whole time." We're not told how the disciples react, but Jesus is impressed.

This story closes the 12th chapter of Mark, which is unfortunate because what happens at the begging of the 13th chapter happens immediately following this. It's the same scene, but we often miss that because the chapter break gets in the way.

When they are done in the temple, Jesus and his disciples walk out through its gates. As they do, some of his disciples say to Jesus: "Look at how big these stones are. This building is spectacular." Again, this is a pretty ordinary thing. I would guess that all of us who have visited a big city have marveled at the buildings. But Jesus wasn't impressed by the size of the stones and tells his disciples that they won't last.

The disciples notice and are impressed by the massive, by the big, by the flashy. Jesus, on the other hand, notices and is impressed by the small and the simple.

And I think there is a lesson here for all of us.

We are easily seduced by the big and flashy things. We think bigger is better. Bigger houses. Bigger offices. Bigger audiences. Bigger serving sizes. Bigger cars. Bigger stores. Bigger churches. If something is big, we think it must be blessed or successful in some way.

But Jesus wasn't necessarily impressed by the big. He was impressed by the small, the faithful, the thing done in love. And maybe we should be too.

Robb Ryerse is one of the pastors of Vintage Fellowship in Fayetteville. He is the author of "Running for Our Lives: A Story of Faith, Politics, and the Common Good." He can be reached at robb@vintagefellowship.org.