Fayetteville principal arrested on misdemeanor

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ramay Junior High School's principal was arrested Thursday in connection with harassment, according to jail records.

Fayetteville police arrested David Watkins, 51, of West Chebaux Drive on the misdemeanor. He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center about 2 p.m. Thursday. He was released at 3:18 a.m. Friday on a $2,500 bond, according to information on the detention center's website.

He has a court date set for 8 a.m. Aug. 5, according to the website. Details related to the case weren't available Friday.

Alan Wilbourn, the School District's public information officer, said Friday the School District didn't have any comment on the matter.

Watkins was hired as Ramay's principal in June 2016. He previously was principal of Kimmons Junior High School in Fort Smith for six years.