Filipino villagers fear twin perils

LAUREL, Philippines -- Thousands of people were being evacuated from villages around a rumbling volcano near the Philippine capital Friday, but officials said they faced another dilemma of ensuring emergency shelters will not turn into epicenters of covid-19 infections.

The alert was raised to three on a five-level scale after Taal, one of the world's smallest volcanoes at 1,020 feet, blasted a dark gray plume into the sky Thursday. The five-minute steam- and gas-driven explosion was followed by four smaller emissions, but the volcano was generally calm Friday, volcanologists said.

Level three means "magma is near or at the surface, and activity could lead to hazardous eruption in weeks," according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Level five means a life-threatening eruption is occurring that could endanger communities.

The agency asked people to stay away from a small island in a scenic lake where Taal sits and is considered a permanent danger zone along with a number of nearby lakeside villages in Batangas province south of Manila.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xo6v-0II2U]

An eruption of Taal last year displaced hundreds of thousands of people and briefly closed Manila's international airport. However, the volcano agency's chief, Renato Solidum, said it was too early to know if the volcano's current unrest will lead to a full-blown eruption.

The preemptive evacuations that began late Thursday involved residents of five high-risk villages in the lakeside towns of Laurel and Agoncillo.

More than 14,000 people may have to be moved away from the volcano, said Mark Timbal, a spokesman for the government's disaster-response agency.

Town officials faced an extra predicament of ensuring emergency shelters, usually school buildings, basketball gymnasiums and even Catholic church grounds, would not become coronavirus hot spots. Displaced villagers were asked to wear masks and were sheltered in tents set safely apart, requiring considerably more space than usual.

In Laurel, Imelda Reyes feared for her and her family's safety in their home near the volcano and in the crowded grade school-turned-evacuation center where they took shelter Friday.

"If we stay home, the volcano can explode anytime," Reyes told The Associated Press. "But here, just one sick person can infect all of us. Both are dangerous choices."

Most evacuation camps have set up isolation areas in case anyone begins showing covid-19 symptoms.

"It's doubly difficult now. Before, we just asked people to rush to the evacuation centers and squeeze themselves in as much as possible," said disaster-response officer Junfrance De Villa of Agoncillo.

"Now we have to keep a close eye on the numbers. We're doing everything to avoid congestion," he said.

The Philippines is a covid-19 hot spot in Asia, with more than 1.4 million confirmed cases.

An alarming surge in infections has started to ease in Manila and outlying regions. But daily cases remain high and lockdowns have been reimposed.

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Gomez of The Associated Press.

Residents who fled their homes near the erupting Philippines volcano have a meal Friday in an evacuation center in the town of Laurel. (AP/Aaron Favila)

In this image made from video released by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Department of Science and Technology, a plume of steam and ash is seen rising from Taal Volcano, Batangas province, Philippines on Thursday, July 1, 2021. A tiny volcano near the Philippine capital belched a plume of steam and ash into the sky in a brief explosion Thursday, prompting an alert level to be raised due to heightened risks to nearby villages. (Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Department of Science and Technology via AP)