Firecracker returns with tweaks

The Firecracker Fast 5K has returned from the pandemic.

Adjustments have become commonplace since covid-19 established a worldwide foothold in early 2020. The Firecracker was one of the countless traditions skipped because of the contagion, and though it will make a comeback in Little Rock on Sunday, further adjustments were made because of the virus' persistence.

The Firecracker, first run in 1977 over a 7-mile course in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood, was raced on a downhill point-to-point course from the Heights to War Memorial Stadium from 1988 through its last running in 2019. This year, on Sunday at 7:30 a.m., the Firecracker will start on Monroe Street between War Memorial Stadium and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences campus on an out-and-back course with a nearly 1-mile loop through the Hillcrest neighborhood between miles 1 and 2.

Starting fields of nearly 1,500 runners crowded on a narrow two-lane section of Kavanaugh Boulevard seemed too much of a health risk, so race organizers limited the field to 1,000 and the start-finish line moved to the more wide-open space near War Memorial Stadium.

"We wanted people to be able to spread out," said Noelle Coughlan, co-race director and co-owner with her husband Sean Coughlan of Fleet Feet running store in Little Rock, the Firecracker's lead sponsor. "There's more space all around down at War Memorial. That way people, if they want to keep their distance, they can, whereas before, they couldn't."

Sean Coughlan said the former point-to-point course, designed by retired Firecracker race director Gary Smith, will return for the 2022 race, assuming the pandemic has receded.

"We didn't want to change the course this year, but our hands were sort of tied with everything that's been going on this year, and just to keep people safe, really," he said. "We had to make that call a few months ago."

Noelle Coughlan said she knows how meaningful the former course has become to participants.

"I anticipate going back to the old course because everyone loves that course," she said. "This is the only year, hopefully, that it's going to be different."

With the point-to-point course, many relied on shuttle busses to return to their cars parked about 3 miles away near the start. The new race route will eliminate the need for crowded public transportation.

"We won't have to pack everyone on a bus," Sean Coughlan said. "That was another concern, too."

Smith -- who in the mid-1970s opened Little Rock's first running-shoe store, then located on Kavanaugh in the Heights -- once noticed the mere coincidence of the approximately 3-mile distance between his store and War Memorial Stadium. A slightly adjusted version of that drive became the Firecracker Fast 5K.

Smith said he understood the Coughlan's decision.

"I kind of hate it, but I think it was the best thing to do," Smith said. "It's wide-open there, but next year, back to the downhill course."

None of the previous Firecracker races have been run on Sunday. When the Fourth of July fell on Sunday during Smith's directorship, he scheduled the race for the preceding Saturday. This is the first Fourth of July to fall on Sunday since the Coughlans took over the race.

"I think it's good to keep it on the Fourth of July," Sean Coughlan said. "It's a holiday, and that's really our take on it. I fully respect people going to church, but it's the Fourth, and I think it's a good day to have the race."

The race's directors, volunteers and participants likely will appreciate the expected coolness of Sunday morning. The National Weather Service predicts a low of 62 degrees.

"It's not going to be hot," Noelle Coughlan said. "It's going to be beautiful weather."