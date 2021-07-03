Graham crowned Jr. Miss

Natalie Graham was crowned Jr. Miss Pea Ridge 2021 Friday night. Runner-up Raegan Bleything received a certificate as audience favorite.

Each of the young ladies was interviewed by the judges and modeled sports wear and formal wear.

Graham, 15, daughter of Justin Graham and Don Gilbreath, is a junior at Pea Ridge High School.

She is a member of DECA, high school and club volleyball and cheerleading. She said her hobbies are making TikTok videos with friends, singing, shopping, going to the lake and spending time with family.

She plans to work as a pharmacy tech while earning certification for ultrasound in operations to further her education in the medical field.

Her community service involves Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Hope Distributors and filling local community little food pantries.

Bleything, 16, daughter of Jimmy and Marcie Puck, is a junior at Pea Ridge High School.

She is a member of the Healthcare Club, Lady Blackhawk basketball and Calvary Church Youth. She said her hobbies are traveling, doing hair and makeup, working on starting her “Grace Foundation” bringing awareness to PTSD, pageants, camping and spending time with friends.

She hopes to become a doctor.

Her community service involves working with local and federal agencies to bring awareness to PTSD, working with Arkansas Miss Amazing Pageants for girls with special needs, organizing clothing and essentials for Bright Futures and volunteering to feed the less fortunate.

Bleything is the reigning National American Miss Arkansas Junior Teen and held titles in former pageants for her age class both in Pea Ridge and around the state.