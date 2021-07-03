Groups partner to boost tourism

Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part series on the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District Presentation.

In May of 2018, the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission asked several focus groups to take an honest look at Pine Bluff's tourism, or the lack of, and determine what was missing and what could be done to redefine the city as a tourist destination.

During the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District presentation Thursday evening, commission Director Sheri Storie told a room of stakeholders that "Pine Bluff is sitting on a gold mine of history."

"As we started to do our research on tourism trends, we found culture and heritage tourism is a huge driving force in the visitor economy and Pine Bluff is missing out on tourism dollars for many years," she said.

A red flag went up for Storie when the 2020 A&P tax revenue exceeded the 2019 revenue.

"We were well aware that Pine Bluff suffered from a lack of tourism," she said. "As other A&Ps in other cities experienced huge declines in their tax revenues, we ended the year with a slight increase."

Though many may have found an increase in revenue a plus, it meant differently for Storie.

"Think about that for a moment. That certainly wasn't the case for any city that had actual visitors and tourism revenue coming into their city," she said. "Something needs to be done to increase our tourism revenue."

The Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District's history, culture entities and all that the district entails are planned to be the driving force for tourism to Pine Bluff, an area that Storie said has never been tapped into.

"Pine Bluff has authentic stories to tell," she said.

Jimmy Cunningham, executive director of the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance, talked about the four phases within the framework in which those stories would be told.

Phase 1 will focus on music, civil rights and the Delta Public Market Study. Music and civil rights will carry over to Phase 2, along with the Third Street business panels, food truck park, railroad, and Peace and Justice Memorial.

Phase 3 will include film and television, Trail of Tears, Jewish heritage, Civil War and veterans, Underground Railroad and Contraband Camp. The Civil War/veterans, Underground Railroad and Contraband Camp will carry on to phase 4 along with the Ccotton Walk, Quapaw/Heckaton Memorial and steamboat narrative.

The single-named world-renowned architect for the project, Kwendeche, said it was a challenging task but he worked with the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission, Delta Rhythm & Bayous Alliance and the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County National Heritage Trails Task Force to translate and create an authentic vision.

"You look at other cities and other places around the country, and a lot of them are just based on entertainment," said Kwendeche, who specializes in historic preservation. "What you have in this town, what I have witnessed over the last several months is a very authentic potential to create a destination that people around the world want to come to."

Kwendeche, an American Institute of Architects' prestigious College of Fellow honoree, also emphasized the job creation this project would create.

"No matter how you feel about the sites and history behind the sites this is a great job potential for this city and county," he said. "When you're looking at all these different phases and components, people have to work here. People have to be there to service these tourists."

When asked during the question-and-answer portion of the presentation if the group had connected with other agencies in Pine Bluff to make sure their plans did not conflict, Cunningham responded that he had conversations with several city leaders.

"We had some conversations with the mayor on some specific things like the Delta Rhythm & Bayous Blues Park," he said. "We've also had conversations with council members. We wanted to make sure we were consistent with the (Reinventing) Downtown Plan and developments in that plan."

The Reinventing Downtown Plan, which includes the Downtown Master Plan, was adopted by the Pine Bluff City Council and included action plans with a focus on expanding downtown's role as the region's arts, culture and entertainment center.Given the important history that had not been harnessed, Cunningham said the Task Force wanted to put a model together and then be able to come to the table with all of the players that are working together to try to build up the city.

Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley said in a phone interview that he had not seen the presentation but was open to collaborate and communicate with anyone.

"That's why we put our plans out there to work with people in the city and get input from the public," said Watley, whose organization plays a vital role in the redevelopment of Pine Bluff. "We've had some previous conversations with that group but none specific to this particular proposal but we're open to dialogue on how we can garner."

The projected cost for Phase 1 is $2.5 to 3 million, with potential funding sources from the A&P Commission, the city of Pine Bluff and public and private grants. Long-term management of the Phase 1 projects will be managed by the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department.

"In each three-year interval, the Task Force and collaborative partners will develop a plan, seek public feedback from residents and submit to the city council for approval," Cunningham said. He asked those in attendance to contact city council members and voice their support.

"We need all the support we can get from every citizen that believes in the idea that culture, history, and tourism can connect in powerful ways and bring this community together and bring money here as well."

The Delta Rhythm & Bayous Cultural District Presentation can be viewed at https://fb.watch/6v7S4_jLiG/