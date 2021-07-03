Sections
Gunfire at mall leads to police search

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:27 a.m.

North Little Rock Police are searching for a suspect after gunshots rang out inside McCain Mall on Friday evening, according to authorities.

Spokeswoman Carmen Helton said officers responded to gunshots inside the mall near the Earthbound Trading Company store at 6:11 p.m. Investigators were told a male suspect fled on foot.

Police searched the area north of the mall using a drone but have not made any arrests as of Friday evening, according to Helton.

No one in the mall was injured by the gunfire, Helton said.

No other information was available Friday evening.

