Harari elected president of Greater Gravette Chamber

GRAVETTE -- Steve Harari was elected new president of the Greater Gravette Chamber of Commerce at its regular meeting June 16.

Harari, of Sulphur Springs, is the owner of Narrow Path Advisors, at 109 Main St. S.E. in Gravette. He has offered to open up the front section of his business building as a physical location for a Chamber office.

Harari plans to extend a room divider that is already in the building and do some minor remodeling and hopes to have the office open in a few weeks. He wants to install signage on the front of the building to help people locate the office more easily. When the remodeling is complete, the office will be open from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Harari has sent out letters containing the job description for a part-time paid employee to work 20 hours a week and staff the office. He is encouraging all active members to either volunteer or suggest someone to fill the position.

Chamber meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month at the Billy V. Hall Senior Activity Center. Meetings begin at 12:30 p.m., and lunch is provided. The organization currently has between 50 and 60 members.

Harari is taking over for interim president Amanda Gittlein, who has headed the Chamber since former president Fred Overstreet resigned after selling his business. Gittlein will remain vice-president of the Chamber and Sundee Hendren will continue as treasurer. Crystal Haggard is stepping down as secretary, so there will be a vacancy in that office. Harari said he thinks being Chamber secretary may be one of the duties of the new office staffer.

Harari moved to Sulphur Springs a little less than a year ago, but he has met a lot of people during his residency. He is very impressed with the friendliness of people in the area and says he and his wife Cathy are quite happy to make Northwest Arkansas their home.

Harari has initiated a member survey, asking each member what they like and dislike about the Chamber and polling them about what they see in the future for the group. He has requested input about the meeting time and place, seeking to learn if they are pleased with the current setup or whether they would suggest a change.

One of the new president's goals is to broaden member participation in the administration of the Chamber. He knows that the more people who share in the responsibilities of running the organization, the lighter each person's load will be. He plans to set up five advisory committees, economic development, real estate, membership satisfaction and recruitment, social media strategy and scholarships/awards. Each committee would meet four times a year, with a Chamber officer attending each meeting. He has volunteered to attend the economic development meetings.

Harari realizes the area is poised to grow tremendously, particularly when the highway system and bypass are complete, and hopes to help ensure balanced growth. He wants to promote the Chamber and promote all Gravette businesses. He has ideas for a "Shop Local" campaign he would like to initiate soon.

The next big project in the works for the Chamber is a teacher appreciation event being planned for Aug. 20 in the high school performing arts center. Harari expressed appreciation for the city's three banks, Arvest Bank, Bank of Gravette and Grand Savings Bank, saying each one of them has made significant financial contributions to make the event a success.

Ensuring that the Chamber is a positive force in the community and helping make it work successfully take a team effort, Harari said. He will need each Chamber member to be involved.

"I like to say, 'Everybody needs an oar in the water,'" he said.

