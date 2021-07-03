Head of meth ring gets 20-year term

A federal judge sentenced the leader of a drug-trafficking ring to 20 years in prison Friday.

Javier Colin-Flores, the leader of a drug ring that trafficked methamphetamine from Mexico into the U.S., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in February.

In federal court in Little Rock on Friday, Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. told Colin-Flores the large amounts of methamphetamine he trafficked along with being the leader of the ring were the main causes for the lengthy sentence.

"Every business, every organization needs a leader and it's clear to me that you were the leader here," Marshall said.

As part of his plea agreement, Colin-Flores admitted to trafficking between 5 and 15 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Dressed in a black and gray jumpsuit, Colin-Flores spoke to the court through an interpreter, apologizing and explaining a "state of drug addiction" made him pursue a life of drug trafficking.

"The only thing I want to do is say that I'm sorry to the state of Arkansas and to the federal government and everybody's that's here for what I did," Colin-Flores said through an interpreter.

Marshall did grant Colin-Flores two requests -- that he can seek treatment for drug addiction in prison and that he can serve his time in Connecticut, closer to his family. Marshall also said Colin-Flores will be given credit for time already served.

Colin-Flores, a native of Mexico, is also likely to be deported after he serves his sentence, Marshall said. While Marshall also sentenced him to five years of supervised release, the judge conceded that may not happen if Colin-Flores is deported.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Huntington Bryant asked Marshall to sentence Colin-Flores to 22 years.

While some of the co-defendants received lesser sentences, Bryant said, many of the female co-defendants were used as "drug mules" by the ring Colin-Flores led.

"That's a significant amount of prison time, but that is absolutely justified based on the amount of methamphetamine Mr.Colin-Flores put into our community," Bryant said.

In January, Marshall sentenced Heather Dawn Fuentes to six years in prison for her part in the drug-trafficking ring. Also in January, Marshall sentenced Rafael Meza-Ixta to 10 years in prison for conspiring with Colin-Flores.