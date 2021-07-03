Help with the rent

There are Arkansans in our community struggling to make their rent and utility payments as a result of the covid-19 pandemic. The mental and financial toll of the pandemic on our community is enduring--many of our neighbors are still facing the effects of illness, loss, and unemployment.

The state of Arkansas recognizes both the urgency and gravity of the situation and established the Arkansas Rent Relief Program to not only help renters, but landlords and utility companies who will directly receive the payments. It is an opportunity to support all members of our community and combat the lasting effects the pandemic could have on those who are facing homelessness or housing insecurity.

With the support of the governor and the state Legislature, the state of Arkansas is working to distribute $173 million of funding for eligible individuals who need assistance paying prospective rent, back rent, and certain utilities--including gas, water, sewage, and electricity.

Funding is available to residents statewide. However, residents of Washington, Benton, and Pulaski counties must apply with their counties, which are providing independent rental assistance programs. Renters and landlords with tenants who are unable to make rent can apply for relief.

Though the program officially began in May, Arkansans who have been struggling to pay their bills since 2020 may apply for assistance. Funding is available for up to 15 months of rent and utilities incurred between April 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021.

To ensure all eligible Arkansans can get the rent and utility help they need, we at the Department of Human Services have partnered with community-based organizations statewide to promote the program, provide one-on-one application assistance, and offer access to Wi-Fi and computers within their communities.

This coordinated outreach is essential to support Arkansans living in difficult or hard-to-reach economic situations, those with disabilities, and/or those without computer and Internet access. To find a full list of partner organizations providing application assistance and access support, or to apply online, please visit ar.gov/rentrelief. The user-friendly application can even be completed from a mobile device.

This program is an opportunity for us to come together and help each other during this time. If you know someone who may be struggling to pay for rent, or a landlord with tenants in distress, please share information about this program.

We know stable housing is critical to getting people back on their feet, and we are here to support that essential need. Help us continue to heal our community from the effects of covid-19 and apply today for the Arkansas Rent Relief Program.

Mary Franklin serves as the director for the Arkansas Department of Human Services Division of County Operations.