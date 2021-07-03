Happy birthday (July 3): You find yourself through discovering the world. As you become an expert on what interests you, doubts dissolve — not just about your subject but about other areas of life. Boldness and breakthroughs are the theme. The more you love your choices, the less you need other people to love them — and yet, love them they do.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): As far as you're concerned, power, money and fame are not the goal. There's nothing wrong with those things, but they are only worth obtaining insofar as they can be utilized to create a better community.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Dreaming big used to entail thinking of a blown-up version of your wish. Now your consciousness has changed. Dreaming big entails expanding your vision to include the best interest of the largest number of people.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Loved ones will grow and change right along with you. This is not a coincidence. You're helping one another grow. You are especially good at celebrating the many passages and incarnations inside of this life together.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The sculptor chips away at everything that's not the sculpture. The detective discovers the truth by finding the lies and cover-ups. And you'll figure out what you want to do by trying things that you don't want to do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You believe in giving more than you get, and yet it's going to be really difficult to accomplish because your generosity keeps repaying you exponentially.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Embrace those inevitabilities you cannot get away from. There is no living in the light without the contrast to help you see things. There is no retreat from one's own shadow, but at least you always have company.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): There is nothing selfish about learning what you like. You actually do the world a huge favor by learning yourself very well. The struggle against one's own baser instincts can be as ferocious as any external conflict.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Delight yourself. Don't wait for someone else to do it; you're the one best suited to the job. Anyone who'd memorized your preferences would still be clueless to nuances of quantity and variation that might please you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The difference between a step forward and a step back is the destination. You think you know where you're headed, but life has other ideas. Right now, it's safe to assume that if you're moving you're making progress.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your receptiveness earns you an insider's position. You'll learn so much by listening well that you may save your own agenda and stories for another time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll learn through cautionary examples and aspirational models alike. Let everything absorb a while. The lessons are like a marinade; you have to soak in it to get the flavor, and there's no way to shorten the process.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It is said that you can never have too many friends, and your current stars suggest you could use a more diverse array. Skills and orientations different from your own will teach you and afford you rare advantages.

COSMIC CREDIT TOSS

Who would you credit for making the sand so soft? Would you award the faithful and tireless waves who are only going with the tide or the tide who is only obeying the magnet moon or the moon who is only obeying her mother orbit? Mars square Uranus suggests both blame and credit will be passed along, never quite landing correctly.

COSMICALLY CURIOUS ABOUT … SELF-PARENTING (PART 10)

The road to maturity involves becoming an increasingly adept parent to oneself. See the archives for parts 1-9. In the new parenting book “Achtung Baby,” American author Sara Zaske explores the more permissive style of German parenting. When it comes to self-parenting, Sagittarius is all about a similarly permissive style that includes plenty of “free play.” Sagittarius feels best when letting the inner child come up with his or her own games and rules without too much direction and coaching. Growing up, after all, is mainly accomplished through experimentation and mistakes — lots of mistakes. It is therefore an impediment to growth to prevent them from happening.

All of this occurs under the umbrella of “within reason.” Of course, what’s reasonable to a Sagittarius is probably risky to most other signs. That’s part of the charm of Sagittarius and also part of the Sagittarian reputation for being tremendously lucky.

This luck is augmented further by an ounce of precaution. Or, if an ounce is too much, how about a tablespoon, Sagittarius? At the very least, make sure your friend group is stocked with at least one Virgo and a very nurturing Cancer. These signs will help you see when you are unnecessarily taking Evel Knievel-sized risks.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

After dropping out of seminary school at age 14 and ending his high school wrestling career with a knee injury, Tom Cruise nabbed the lead in his high school’s production of “Guys and Dolls” and went on to become one of the most ubiquitous movie stars of his generation. A Cancer with Moon, Venus and Uranus in Leo, the sign of entertainment, indicates a keen intuition and charisma in abundance.