• Seth Kaller, an expert in early American documents, said "great items find their market" after a rare parchment engraving of the Declaration of Independence, ordered up by John Quincy Adams and found in an attic, sold at auction in Philadelphia for a near-record $4.4 million to an anonymous buyer.

• Ammon Bundy, 45, the anti-government activist and Republican candidate for Idaho governor, was convicted of misdemeanor trespassing and resisting or obstructing officers for refusing to leave a Statehouse auditorium in Boise during a special session of the Idaho Legislature.

• Mike Crenshaw, the sheriff of Oconee County, S.C., said two boys, age 8 and 9, have been charged in juvenile court with using a .22-caliber rifle to fatally shoot a 62-year-old man in the back as he was riding his tractor and cutting brush.

• Russell Wigginton, a philanthropist and college administrator, has been named president of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, which tells the story of the American civil rights movement from slavery to the present.

• Lewis Hughes, 23, accused of being one of two men who accosted Chris Whitty, Britain's chief medical officer, while seeking to take a selfie with Whitty at a park in central London, is charged with "common assault," police said.

• Anthony Campo, police chief of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, retired after being confronted over surveillance video that showed him putting a note saying "Ku Klux Klan" and a jacket displayed to look like a KKK robe and hood on a Black officer's desk.

• Joseph Laplante, a federal judge in Concord, N.H., in denying a request for a compassionate health release from David Kwiatkowski, a former traveling medical technician convicted of stealing drugs and infecting more than 40 patients with hepatitis-C, called it "the least meritorious" request he'd ever seen.

• Marcy Shaffer, 43, a guard at a women's prison in Columbia, S.C., was fired after she tried to smuggle prescription stimulant pills into the prison by hiding them in Rice Krispies treats, authorities said.

• Jimmy Hoffmeyer said no one had talked to either him or his biracial 7-year-old daughter after school officials in Mount Pleasant, Mich., announced that an independent investigation had determined that a teacher should be reprimanded for cutting the girl's hair twice in one week without permission.