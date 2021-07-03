Independence Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by the Independence Day holiday Monday:

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late except Friday.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: All routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: All routes will run one day late, except Friday.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Monday routes will be picked up Tuesday. All other routes will run on the regular schedule.

Wrightsville: All routes will run on the regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: North of the river: Monday routes will be picked up Friday. All other routes will run on the regular schedule.

South of the river: Monday routes will be picked up Friday. All other routes will run on their regular schedule.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Closed Monday. Jacksonville: Closed Monday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Closed Monday.

Little Rock: Closed Monday.

Maumelle: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Closed Monday. Sherwood: Closed Monday.

Wrightsville: Closed Monday.

Pulaski County: Closed Monday. Pulaski County Courthouse: Closed Monday.

State: Closed Monday.

Federal: Closed Monday.

State Capitol: Open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

POST OFFICE

Offices will be closed Monday. Routes will not run and collection boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed Sunday and Monday. North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed Sunday and Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Open 1 p.m-5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Monday.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Closed Monday.

Little Rock: Closed Monday.

North Little Rock: Closed Monday. Pulaski County Special: Closed Monday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Administrative offices will be closed Monday. Buses will not run Sunday.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed Monday. Call center and drive-through will be closed Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces Sunday or Monday. Metered parking at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport will be enforced at all times.