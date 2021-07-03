Israeli airstrikes hit weapons site in Gaza

JERUSALEM -- Israeli fighter jets struck a weapons manufacturing site in Gaza overnight in response to incendiary balloons launched over the frontier into Israel, the military said early Friday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties as the military said it targeted a facility used by the Islamic militant group Hamas to research and develop weapons.

It was the third time Israel has carried out airstrikes in Gaza since the end of the 11-day conflict with Hamas in May. Each came after activists mobilized by Hamas launched balloons that caused fires in nearby Israeli farming communities.

Hamas uses such tactics to pressure Israel and international mediators to ease the crippling blockade imposed on Gaza when it seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel has vowed to respond to even minor attacks.

Egyptian and other mediators have been trying to shore up the informal cease-fire that ended the most recent fighting. In recent days, Israel has eased restrictions to allow in Qatar-funded fuel, extend Gaza's fishing zone and permit increased cross-border commerce.

4 people die in fire at quarantine hotel

When the fire alarm went off at a hotel in central Taiwan on Wednesday evening, Chen Chien-kuang, 59, a missionary, immediately thought of escaping. But he was one of 29 people in coronavirus quarantine and worried about breaking the rules.

"I don't know whether I can go out or not. I'm afraid that we will be fined if we go out," Chen said in a video he took and sent to his son, which was released by the local news media and confirmed by his wife's brother, Chen Yi-sa. "But if we don't go, will we die in the fire."

Chen was among four people who died -- three guests in quarantine and one firefighter -- and the blaze has renewed concerns over the safety of Taiwan's quarantine facilities and the wisdom of using hotels. More than 20 people were injured.

The owner and manager of the Passion Fruit Hotel, which occupied three floors of a 15-story building in the central city of Changhua, told people to remain in their rooms when the alarm sounded. At first he said it was a false alarm, according to the video sent by Chen.

Owner Tsai Chin-fen told the news media that he had believed the building's fire doors could withstand heavy smoke and keep the people safe. In a brief phone interview Friday, he said he had not meant to put his guests at risk.

"We asked people to stay inside for the sake of safety," Tsai said. "My intention was definitely not to let them fend for themselves."

It took firefighters more than nine hours to extinguish the fire. The Changhua County fire department said the building's safety inspection in May turned up no violations.

China rips U.S. accusation on trafficking

BEIJING -- China on Friday rejected U.S. accusations that it is failing to stop human trafficking and said Washington has no right to criticize because of its history of racial discrimination.

Beijing was among 17 governments that were warned Thursday of potential U.S. sanctions over human trafficking, adding to tension with Washington.

"We firmly oppose the U.S. unfounded accusations against China based on lies and rumors," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. He accused Washington of "smearing China" and interfering in its affairs.

The U.S. State Department ranked China among "Tier 3" governments that it said fail to meet minimal standards to stop trafficking. It cited estimates that as many as 25 million people, many of them women and children, are victims worldwide.

"The United States is in no position to wield the stick of human rights," Wang said.

The other governments cited in the report are Afghanistan, Algeria, Comoros, Cuba, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

Libya admits to shooting at migrant boat

CAIRO -- Libyan maritime authorities have acknowledged that a Libyan coast guard vessel fired warning shots at a migrant boat it was chasing in the Mediterranean Sea in an apparent effort to stop it from crossing to Europe.

The Libyan navy issued a statement late Thursday condemning "any acts that violate local and international standards and laws" and vowing to hold those responsible to account. It added that the Libyan vessel had endangered the lives of migrants.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5x6qk6ssPx4]

On Thursday, the German nongovernmental group Sea-Watch released footage filmed from a plane showing the Libyan coast guard chasing a wooden boat with a small engine and at least two dozen people onboard. Men in uniform aboard the Libyan vessel can be seen firing toward the boat at least twice, and the coast guard came close to crashing into the boat several times.

On Friday, EU Commission spokesman Peter Stano deplored the incident as "a cause of concern," adding that the commission had already asked for an explanation from the Libyan government.