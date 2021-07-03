A time for reflection

Independence Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the challenges our forefathers faced moving America from 13 colonies to 13 united states. Imagine telling your neighbors that life is so ill, we must pledge our lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to support an exodus from the mightiest nation of the day. How would America and the world look today if those who stood against the king had not summoned the bravery to do so? Let us be thankful for this providential moment and the choice of early Americans who chose liberty over tyranny.

We are blessed to live in a nation which was born with a declaration "that all men are created equal." This was followed later with the Bill of Rights which guarantees Americans our God-given rights and in the First Amendment alone ensures freedom of religion, speech, press, peaceful assembly, and the right to redress our government for grievances. Independence Day is a great day to reflect on our blessings of liberty and be thankful for our ability to express these rights no matter our circumstances.

Finally, Independence Day is a day to simply celebrate the red, white, and blue. No matter what the circumstances of the day, each of us is blessed to live in this great nation and should celebrate our nation's birth in our own way. God bless the USA!

JUSTIN BOYD

Alma

Respect for the law

The liberal lawyer said that the man fleeing and shot by police was not a danger to anyone. If you resist arrest and/or assault an officer, you are a potential danger to everyone.

I feel for those who didn't have so-called white privilege, but we must have law and order. I know that the rich sometimes get better legal breaks (Donald Trump), but some respect for the law is necessary in a democracy.

STEVE WHEELER

North Little Rock

Our changing climate

If you think that the weather is too hot, too windy or too wet, perhaps you should consider voting for people who believe that climate change is real.

HOWARD GARRISON

Hot Springs Village