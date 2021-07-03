List of missing in collapse pared

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- The number of people missing in the Florida condominium collapse fell substantially Friday, from 145 to 128, after duplicate names were eliminated and some residents reported missing turned up safe, officials said.

Authorities also announced the recovery of four more bodies, including the 7-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter, raising the confirmed death toll to 22.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the number of missing declined after an audit. In some cases, when detectives were able to contact people who had been reported as potentially missing, they found that not only were they safe, but other members of their families were safe as well. That pushed the list of people who have been accounted for up to 188 and reduced the number of missing, she said.

"So this is very, very good news," she said, adding that the numbers are expected to continue changing.

Detectives have worked around the clock to contact relatives and others. In some cases, English and Hebrew names have been offered for the same missing relative, officials have said.

The 7-year-old who died in the collapse was "a member of our fire family," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said. The discovery of the girl's remains was especially hard on rescuers, Levine Cava said.

"It was truly different and more difficult for our first responders. These men and woman are paying an enormous human toll each and every day, and I ask that all of you please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," she said.

No one has been rescued since the first hours after the June 24 collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium.

During a meeting Friday with relatives of the missing, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said that only one voice has been heard during the entire search. A woman's voice was detected until about 10 or 11 a.m. on the morning of the collapse, which happened about 1:30 a.m. Rescuers were unable to reach her, and he said no other voices or human sounds have been heard since.

Jadallah also prepared the family members for a possible suspension of the search if Hurricane Elsa -- now in the eastern Caribbean -- carries strong winds to south Florida that would make the work too dangerous.

BUILDING EVACUATED

Meanwhile, the city of North Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a condominium building Friday after a review found unsafe conditions.

The city said an audit prompted by the collapse in Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers, built in 1972, structurally and electrically unsafe.

"In an abundance of caution, the City ordered the building closed immediately and the residents evacuated for their protection, while a full structural assessment is conducted and next steps are determined," City Manager Arthur Sorey III said.

Also, engineers from a private firm this week alerted county officials in central Florida to significant structural problems discovered at a condominium complex two months ago but never addressed by the homeowners association.

The Farmer Architecture firm in Orlando told Osceola County officials that it had warned the homeowners group at the Images Condominiums in Kissimmee that three buildings at the complex were "unsafe and in danger of collapse" on April 30, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Farmer and another company, Born Engineers, made the recommendations but never heard back from the association, according to emails released Thursday.

The emails sent to Miguel Ubiles of FirstService Residential, the homeowners group for Images Condominiums, described "significantly rotted wood framing" and additional rot in wooden columns, the report said. The firm recommended "closing these areas to traffic until further investigation can occur to determine the full extent of the rotted wood problem."

On Tuesday, Todd Born, president and owner of Born Engineers, contacted county officials, saying property managers had never signed off on a proposal to make the repairs.

"We have not heard back from the Owner and are concerned that nothing is being done," said Born's email to William Grimes, Osceola's chief building inspector. "In my opinion, what we encountered in our very limited review of the condition is a very serious condition. The walkways are in danger of collapse and could represent a threat to the safety of the public."

On Wednesday, the county declared 72 units at the complex unsafe. The newspaper reported that some residents opted for 14-day stays at hotels paid for by the county while repairs are made. Others appeared to have stayed in their homes in spite of the warning, the Sentinel reported.

Information for this article was contributed by Bobby Caina Calvan and other staff members of The Associated Press.

Furniture sits perched in the remains of apartments sheared in half, in the still standing portion of the Champlain Towers South condo building, more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rescue efforts on the rubble pile below resumed Thursday evening after being halted for most of the day over concerns about the stability of the remaining structure.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

