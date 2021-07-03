Louisiana governor vetoes bills on shots mandates

BATON ROUGE -- Touting the life-saving benefits of the coronavirus vaccines, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday vetoed three Republican-sponsored bills striking at vaccination mandates in Louisiana, among two dozen measures the Democratic governor announced he rejected as he completed his bill review.

In his veto message, Edwards wrote that the anti-vaccination-mandate bills "contribute to the false narrative that the COVID-19 vaccines are anything other than safe and incredibly effective."

Already, lawmakers seemed poised to call themselves into the first-ever veto override session under the state's modern constitution because of previously announced vetoes of bills banning transgender youths on school sports teams and removing the permit requirements to carry a concealed handgun.

The governor's list of 28 jettisoned bills -- along with 11 legislative pet projects struck from the state construction budget with his line-item veto -- gives lawmakers more reasons they might want to return for a veto session that could begin July 20.

Edwards signed 477 bills into law from the regular session that ended in June. All measures that reached his desk were either signed or vetoed; none will take effect without his signature.

Rejection of the coronavirus legislation was not a surprise. Edwards has championed the vaccines and regularly encourages state residents to get the shots.

The most sweeping measure rejected would have prohibited government agencies from refusing to issue licenses, permits and degrees or barring access to public facilities to someone who is not vaccinated. The ban by Rep. Kathy Edmonston, a Gonzales Republican, would have remained in place until the vaccination has full authorization from the U.S. Federal Drug Administration, rather than an emergency-use regulation.

Also shelved by Edwards was a measure by Republican Rep. Danny McCormick of Oil City that would have given employers an exemption from civil lawsuits if they did not require workers or customers to get shots and someone contracted covid-19.

"The manufacturers of those vaccines can't be held liable, why should you or local businesses be held liable if they refuse to require the vaccine?" McCormick said in a statement. "As (the bill) passed the House and Senate with more than enough votes, the Louisiana Legislature agreed that your body is your private property, and you should not be forced to inject something into it."

Another vetoed Edmonston bill would have kept the state Office of Motor Vehicles from requiring someone to be vaccinated to get a driver's license or state-issued identification card or to put immunization information on a license. It would cover all vaccinations.

Edmonston's legislation was unnecessary to achieve her goal. An Office of Motor Vehicles leader told lawmakers the agency can't add anything to the license or a state-issued ID card or add requirements for getting one without lawmakers authorizing it.

The governor also jettisoned a bill seeking to give lawmakers more authority over his emergency powers, similar to a measure he scrapped last year.