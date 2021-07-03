• When Vanessa Williams hosts this year's televised Capitol Fourth celebration, she will not only honor the nation's traditional Independence Day, but also the country's newly designated holiday -- Juneteenth. Williams, who was the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America, will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," which has served as the Black National Anthem. "It's in celebration of the wonderful opportunity that we now have to celebrate Juneteenth. So we are reflective of the times," she said Thursday. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of Black slaves and has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States. It was made a federal holiday this year. "A Capitol Fourth" is marking 41 years on the air. The show is broadcast to millions of viewers on PBS and streaming platforms as well as troops around the globe. Williams, 58, has been no stranger to the annual show, having performed or co-hosted numerous times since 2005. While covid restrictions have eased, none of the performances will be live on the West Lawn as they were in previous years. "Performers will be remote in New York and California, Nashville, all over the place," Williams said. This year's lineup will include Broadway stars such as Cynthia Erivo, Christopher Jackson and Laura Osnes, as well as R&B legend Gladys Knight, country stars Alan Jackson and Jennifer Nettles, and the iconic Jimmy Buffett.

• Amber Heard says she has become a mother and did it "on my own terms," as a single parent. In an Instagram post, the actress said she welcomed daughter Oonagh Paige Heard on April 8. A photo of Heard with the baby nestled against her accompanied Thursday's announcement. "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," Heard said in the post. "I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib." She wrote that "a part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone's business," but added the nature of her job "compels me to take control of this" by revealing the birth. Heard, 35, has faced a tumultuous period of her life, with her 2015 to 2017 marriage to Johnny Depp involving a spate of legal actions. Last year, Depp lost a libel case against a British newspaper that accused him of domestic violence, with a judge ruling the allegations were "substantially correct." In March, a British court refused Depp permission to appeal the ruling that he assaulted Heard, saying his attempt to overturn the decision had "no real prospect of success." Depp also has a pending case against Heard in Virginia over a Washington Post op-ed essay that she wrote about domestic violence.