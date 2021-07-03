NATURALS 14, CARDINALS 1

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals extended their winning streak to five games with a rout of the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Northwest Arkansas has won the first four games of the six-game series against Springfield.

MJ Melendez went 3 for 5 and hit his 14th home run of the season to lead the Naturals. Clay Dungan also had three hits. Brewer Hicklen and Brhet Bewley each had two hits.

The Naturals led 4-1 entering the sixth inning when they pulled away with a seven-run outburst.

Dennicher Carrasco's RBI double scored Hicklen for a 5-1 lead. Dungan then singled to bring home Carrasco to make it 6-1.

Dairon Blanco walked with the bases loaded, and Dungan came home as the Naturals extended their lead to 7-1.

Freddy Fermin hit a grand slam to left field to stretch the Naturals' advantage to 11-1.

The Naturals added three more runs in the top of the ninth inning with Dungan's fielder's choice, Nick Pratto's bases-loaded walk and Melendez's RBI single.

Andres Nunez pitched the final three innings for the Naturals and earned the victory. He struck out 4 and allowed 2 hits while walking 1.