State business index edges higher in June

Business activity in Arkansas improved slightly from May to June, according to a new business index released by Creighton University.

The overall index for Arkansas rose to 68.6 in June from May's 67.8.

"According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, average hourly wages for manufacturing production workers in Arkansas rose 6.1% over the past 12 months," said Ernie Goss, the Creighton economist who leads the survey. "Among the nine mid-America states, this growth ranked fifth."

Any score above 50 on the survey's indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests a shrinking economy.

The survey of business leaders in nine states in the Midwest found that the overall economic index for the region improved to 73.5 in June from May's 72.3.

"The region is adding manufacturing business activity at a very healthy pace, and that growth will remain strong with the overall regional economy returning to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of 2022," Goss said.

-- Andrew Moreau

Thousands of Ford trucks ready to ship

A new supply of semiconductor chips will allow Ford Motor Co. to ship thousands of F-Series pickups to dealerships, the automaker said Friday. The company did not provide specific numbers of vehicles.

"We're working to get chips into F-Series pickups and get them out to dealers. That's our first priority," Erich Merkle, U.S. sales analyst at Ford, said Friday. "We'll see our inventories improve. It'll take time, but stock will gradually start to improve the second half of the year."

Ford inventory is at "record lows" right now, he said. "This is having a near-term impact on our sales."

Ford sales were down 26.9% year over year in June, despite the fact that last year at this time was peak pandemic. Sales of F-Series trucks fell 29.9% to 45,673 in June this year from 65,188 in June 2020.

While Ford has made headlines for its limited vehicle supplies amid supply chain disruption, the company still sold 362,032 F-Series trucks in the first six months of the year, down 1.5% during the same period a year ago.

The number of Ranger pickups sold in the first half of a year, 58,371, was the best since 2005 and an increase of 26.9% from a year earlier.

The company noted that it's a lot easier to exhaust inventory in today's strong sales environment than build it back up. Rebuilding supplies will take the industry well into 2022, Merkle said.

-- Detroit Free Press

Arkansas Index falls 5.33, ends at 630.71

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 630.71, down 5.33.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.