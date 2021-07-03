Niemann, Lewis tied; virus KOs Matsuyama

DETROIT -- Phil Mickelson created a buzz at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, flip-flopping on his plans to return, and Bryson DeChambeau left lingering questions about parting ways with his caddie.

On the jam-packed leaderboard, Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis quietly went about their business to share the top spot heading into the weekend at Detroit Golf Club.

Niemann and Lewis each shot 3-under 69 on Friday to reach 10-under 134, each completing 36 holes without a bogey. Troy Merritt (68), Chris Kirk (68) and Max Homa (65) were a shot back.

Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama was withdrawn Friday after testing positive for covid-19.

The PGA Tour made the announcement Friday just before Matsuyama was scheduled to start his second round. Tour officials were unable to say whether Matsuyama has been vaccinated. The PGA Tour, though, does not test fully vaccinated players.

"I will take all the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all others," Matsuyama said in a statement. "I appreciate and thank everyone for their concern in advance. I look forward to full recovery and returning to competition as soon as possible."

Matsuyama shot an even-par 72 on Thursday, playing with PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.

Mickelson and Fowler were informed of Matsuyama's positive test shortly before they began play Friday. According to the PGA Tour's covid-19 protocols, Mickelson and Fowler were not subject to contact tracing.

"It's certainly unsettling to know that I spent the entire day that close," Mickelson said. "But also as I look back, I know that I kept my distance from everybody. I'm very sorry that that happened to him, and I hope he's able to play the British."

First-round leader Davis Thompson was one of eight players two strokes back. The 22-year-old Thompson had a 1-over 73, a day after matching a Detroit Golf Club record with a 63.

Two years ago, Niemann became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour with a six-stroke victory at The Greenbrier. Lewis, who is from England, is shooting for his first PGA Tour victory.

"I've obviously won on most tours all around the world and this is obviously the hardest tour to play on and to win on, but I'm a long way away from that," Lewis said. "If I can, then awesome. My time will come when I'm ready."

Lewis pulled into a tie with Neumann on his 13th hole Friday, making a 22-foot putt that went up and down a slope on an undulating green.

The wind picked up considerably during the second round with gusts to 25 mph that knocked hats off heads and made the relatively short and easy course more challenging.

DeChambeau voiced his frustrations with the unpredictable wind and his shaky game throughout his round.

"I hate golf," DeChambeau said after yanking his drive into a greenside bunker at the 147-yard fifth hole.

The sixth-ranked player in the world ended up missing the cut at 1-under 143, following an opening-round 72 with a 71.

DeChambeau, who has an endorsement deal with Rocket Mortgage, declined interview requests for the second consecutive day. His silence left unanswered questions about why he parted ways with caddie Tim Tucker on the eve of the tournament.

Nearly two weeks ago, the 2020 U.S. Open champion went from leading that same major with nine holes to tying for 26th with a collapse. Despite being a part of lackluster fields, DeChambeau tied for 19th at the Travelers Championship last week and failed to make the cut in Detroit.

Mickelson shot a 72 after opening with a 69, making the cut at 3-under 141 and changed his tune about returning to play in Motown.

On Thursday, the PGA Championship winner said he will not come back due to a report by The Detroit News that was published earlier in the week. The newspaper obtained federal court records from 2007, detailing how a Michigan-based bookie was accused of cheating Mickelson out of $500,000 about 20 years ago.

After talking with Rocket Mortgage Classic officials in the morning and getting a lot of boisterous support from fans in the afternoon, Mickelson told reporters he is willing to come back to compete at Detroit Golf Club.

Tom Lewis watches his drive off the sixth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, watches his shot during the second round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Friday, June 18, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Phil Mickelson hits onto the 13th green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Davis Thompson watches his drive on the 11th tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Friday, July 2, 2021, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)