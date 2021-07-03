Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Heather Crutchfield, 37, of 1816 Liberty Ave. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault on family or household member. Crutchfield was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Cave Springs

• Robert Miller, 39, of 1389 W. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of sexual assault. Miller was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Mark Curl, 55, of 655 N. Whitham Ave., Monett, Mo., was arrested Thursday in connection with rape. Curl was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Nicholas Leichliter, 28, of 14520 Round Mountain Road in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with reckless burning. Leichliter was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.