Northwest Arkansas covid hospitalizations tick up

Northwest Arkansas hospitals were treating 39 patients in their covid-19 units as of Friday, an increase of eight from just a week earlier, according to an area health official.

The number was 41 on Thursday, the first time it topped 40 since February, according to Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman for Mercy Health System who released a joint news release on covid-19 from the region's largest health care organizations Friday.

There were 25 patients on ventilators Friday, a decrease of eight from a week earlier. That number includes patients with covid-19 and those with other medical needs. There were 83 intensive care unit beds in use -- both covid and non-covid beds -- supporting patients' needs Friday, a decrease of 13 from a week earlier, according to the release.

Friday's figure of 39 covid-19 patients at one time in the region is still a far cry from the high of 140 in January, but it's about 30 more than it was just a month ago.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 494 new cases of covid-19 in the state on Friday, bringing the accumulated cases to 350,579. Benton and Washington counties had a combined 50 new cases Friday -- 28 in Benton, 22 in Washington -- bringing the accumulated number of cases in the two counties to 61,643, or about 18% of the state's cases, according to the release.

The recent increase in hospitalizations is a "significant red flag that the covid-19 virus is not under control in our community," Pollard said. "And unfortunately, if we don't reach greater immunity quickly, we will reach, if not bypass, our summer and winter surges soon."

The vast majority of the hospitalized covid-19 patients are unvaccinated, Pollard said. The covid-19 vaccine is the most significant tool to reach a level of immunity that will slow the spread of the virus, keep people from becoming critically ill and not stress the health care systems and workers, the release stated.

About 39% of people 12 years and older in Benton and Washington counties are fully vaccinated, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

"We are continuing to see a trend of very sick covid-19 patients with a larger percentage of those covid-19 patients requiring critical care, on top of a pretty significant increase in critically ill patients overall," Larry Shackelford, president and CEO of Washington Regional Medical Center, said in a Wednesday news release.

Eric Pianalto, Mercy Hospital president, expressed similar concern.

"Our sister hospitals just up the road in southwest Missouri are experiencing covid-19 hospitalizations that are starting to outpace our winter surge. With our current volume increases, we will not be far behind them if we don't reach greater immunity quickly," he said.