Off the Wire

CYCLING

Mohoric earns stage win

Matej Mohoric posted his first stage win in the Tour de France on Friday after a long breakaway in the race's longest stage. The155-mile hilly trek from Vierzon to Le Creusot in the seventh stage was the longest in 21 years. Mohoric was part of a group that formed more than 124 miles before the finish line. He went solo in the stage's finale, using a tough climb to drop his remaining breakaway companions and reach the finish line in Le Creusot alone. Mathieu van der Poel looked exhausted when he crossed 1 minute, 40 seconds behind. He kept the race leader's yellow jersey with a 30-second advantage over Wout van Aert. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar could not get into the breakaway and rode at the back with several other top contenders. Pogacar dropped to fifth overall, 3:43 off the pace.

GOLF

Langer in hunt in New York

Bernhard Langer had a borrowed putter and a backup caddie Friday in the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in Endicott, N.Y. The 63-year-old German star also had such a good start he thought about shooting his age. "I had to borrow a putter from Scott McCarron because mine broke yesterday and I was very fortunate to even find one that I could putt with," Langer said. Langer holed a 90-yard wedge shot for eagle on the par-5 eighth to get to 6 under, then had two birdies and three bogeys on the back nine for a 5-under 67, leaving him a stroke behind first-round leader Wes Short Jr. at En-Joie Golf Club. Langer decided late to play at En-Joie and skip the British Open in two weeks, but regular caddie Terry Holt had already made family plans, so friend and sports psychologist Fran Pirozzolo ended up on the bag. Short birdied the par-4 18th for a 66. Glen Day (Little Rock) is tied for 20th after a 2-under 70. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) was at even-par 72. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 2-over 74.

Rain suspends LPGA play

Matilda Castren shot a 5-under 66 after a six-hour storm delay Friday to take the lead in the suspended second round of the Volunteers of America Classic in The Colony, Texas. With the start of play delayed by lightning and rain, the 26-year-old former Florida State star from Finland had five birdies in the bogey-free round to reach 10 under at Old American. More than 1 1/2 inches of rain fell on the course. She won the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship three weeks ago in California at foggy Lake Merced to become the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history. Jeongeun Lee6, the South Korean player who won the 2019 U.S. Women's Open and lives in nearby Irving, was 8 under after an opening 64 with a 70. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) is tied for 15th. Lopez was 2 under after four holes on Friday and 4 under for the tournament. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) was at 3 under for the tournament and tied for 25th. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 72 on Friday and is at 1 over for the tournament. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 77 on Friday and is at 8-over 150.

SOCCER

Spain, Italy advance

Mikel Oyarzabal converted the decisive spot kick Friday to give Spain a place in the European Championship semifinals after a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Switzerland in St. Petersburg, Russia. The match had ended in a 1-1 draw through extra time. Oyarzabal scored past goalkeeper Yann Sommer, whose penalty save on France striker Kylian Mbappe's shot in a shootout in the round of 16 had put Switzerland into the quarterfinals at the tournament for the first time. ... In Munich, Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne scored a goal each to give Italy a 2-1 win over Belgium and a spot in the semifinals. Romelu Lukaku pulled one back from the penalty spot right before halftime, but the Belgians missed further chances to equalize in the second half.

BASEBALL

Pioneering agent, 82, dies

Thomas M. Reich, a baseball agent with an ebullient, oversized personality who helped players gain multimillion dollar salaries in the early years of free agency, died Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 82. Reich had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2019. Reich went to the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne's law school, then became a lawyer in Pittsburgh. He started as an agent in 1970 representing pitcher Dock Ellis, who had a $13,000 salary at a time players still were fighting to gain free agency.

Naylor undergoes surgery

Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor had surgery Friday for multiple leg fractures and torn ligaments suffered in a collision with a teammate during a game Sunday at Minnesota. The surgery was performed by foot and ankle specialist Dr. Mark Berkowitz at the Cleveland Clinic. Naylor is likely to miss the rest of the season. Naylor and rookie second baseman Ernie Clement ran into each other as they converged on a fly ball in short right field. Naylor's foot got trapped underneath him after he slammed into Clement. Naylor was sent sprawling and his lower right leg was bent back awkwardly. Naylor is batting .253 with 7 home runs and 21 RBI while playing right field and first base.

Slovenia's Matej Mohoric celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 249.1 kilometers (154.8 miles) with start in Vierzon and finish in Le Creusot, France, Friday, July 2, 2021. (Tim De Waele, Pool Photo via AP)

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic rides with the pack during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 249.1 kilometers (154.8 miles) with start in Vierzon and finish in Le Creusot, France, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Slovenia's Matej Mohoric rides to win the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 249.1 kilometers (154.8 miles) with start in Vierzon and finish in Le Creusot, France, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)