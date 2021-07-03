100 years ago

July 3, 1921

• No petition of rehearing will be filed in the Supreme Court of Arkansas in the cases of the Elaine negroes now held here under sentence of death, it was said by attorneys for their defense yesterday. During the week a writ of error will be filed in the Supreme Court of the United States, which will allege that the State Supreme Court erred in denying jurisdiction of the Pulaski county Chancery Court, and on other grounds.

50 years ago

July 3, 1971

• An Interracial delegation of 17 Pulaski County residents called on Senator John L. McClellan (Dem., Ark.) Friday at his Little Rock office to see if something could be done to nullify federal requirements for busing of school children to achieve racial balance. Six blacks from the predominantly black College Station community were in the group. The 11 whites were from Little Rock, North Little Rock, and outlying areas. McClellan sympathized with the group but told them he could not hold out any hope for an immediate change.

25 years ago

July 3, 1996

PINE BLUFF -- In a frank statement to police, a Pine Bluff teen-ager said he killed his mother's boyfriend to keep him from getting her hooked on drugs. "Only way for it to stop was I had to kill him," Bryan Carter, 17, told a Pine Bluff police detective. "I ... wanted to get rid of him 'cause he was hurting my mama." Carter told police that Freddie Crumpton, 34, of Pine Bluff came to see his mother, Karen Davis, who lived at Vaugine and Poplar streets, on June 1. Carter said he met Crumpton outside the house and lured him down to Lake Pine Bluff, ostensibly so the two could smoke marijuana. Once there, Carter said, he shot Crumpton four times and then let Crumpton's gray 1988 Oldsmobile roll into the water. "I don't know if all four hit him in the head," Carter told police. "That's how many bullets I had."

10 years ago

July 3, 2011

• Deadly force is intended to be used only when police officers fear for their lives or the lives of others. That was clearly the case last winter, prosecutors say, when officer Donna Lesher fatally shot 67-year-old Eugene Ellison in his apartment after he charged at her with a walking cane at the end of a struggle. But criminologists interviewed by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette say the shooting's justification isn't all that needs to be examined as police leaders look for weaknesses in policy and training that were exposed by the confrontation.