PBHS Class of 1960 to meet, plan reunion

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Thursday at Wright's Ranch House restaurant, 6224 Dollarway Road. Participants will discuss plans for a class reunion. All classmates and class members of other years are welcomed to join the meeting. Questions or updates on classmates may be made to Norma Ray at (870) 535-0303 or nlrharper@hotmail.com.

Westerman to attend meeting on flooding

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., will participate in a roundtable discussion on the recent flooding in southeast Arkansas. The event will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Drew County Farm Bureau Office at Monticello, according to a news release.

The event will be hosted by the Arkansas Farm Bureau. Westerman will speak to affected stakeholders to hear how he can help at the federal level.

Senior-citizen centers offer to-go lunches

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior-citizen's centers, according to a news release. Although the centers aren't open for activities, these grab-and-go lunches are available next week:

Monday -- Closed for July 4.

Tuesday -- Open face roast beef with gravy over wheat bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, dump cake and milk.

Wednesday -- Chef salad, low fat salad dressing, cantaloupe, crackers, brownie and milk.

Thursday -- Smothered pork tip with noodles, corn, brussel sprouts, bread, pineapples and milk.

Friday -- Marinated chicken breast, pea and cheese salad, tomato wedges, creamsicle pie and milk.