Phillies rally after bullpen squanders 3-run lead

PHILADELPHIA -- Brad Miller doubled with one out in the 10th inning to rescue the Phillies' beleaguered bullpen, giving Philadelphia a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

The Phillies blew a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning -- their 22nd blown save of the season and eighth in nine games.

"It's a hard game," Manager Joe Girardi said. "[The bullpen] will get going. I believe in them, and I will stay positive. That's my nature."

Jose Alvarado got the final out of the eighth in relief of Zack Wheeler but allowed three of the first four batters to reach in the ninth, including an RBI double by Fernando Tatis Jr. Ranger Suarez (4-2) came in and allowed a two-run double to Jurickson Profar.

"We knew Wheeler was going to be a challenge," San Diego Manager Jayce Tingler said. "We were hoping to get to the 'pen and we did. We just didn't get to the 'pen early enough."

Suarez was better in the 10th, retiring all three batters. That set up Miller, who drove a slider from Austin Adams (2-2) deep to right-center with runners on first and second and one out. Miller rounded the bases as if it were a home run, but the ball bounced off the wall. It was good enough to score Andrew McCutchen from second.

"That felt really good," Miller said.

Wheeler pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings and Didi Gregorius homered in his return to the Philadelphia lineup. Wheeler allowed four hits with nine strikeouts.

"When you get a performance by Zack Wheeler like that, you have to be able to win that game," Girardi said.

Tatis doubled twice for the Padres, who lost for just the third time in their past 14 games.

Gregorius missed the last 50 games with right elbow inflammation. He was solid at shortstop and gave Philadelphia a 3-0 lead with a one-out home run in the fifth, driving a 2-1, 86 mph changeup from Chris Paddack over the wall in right.

Paddack gave up 3 runs on 4 hits with 5 strikeouts in 7 innings.

Wheeler struck out pinch-hitter Wil Myers for the second out in the eighth and then was pulled by Girardi, who was loudly booed.

"I get the frustration, but I take Joe's back on this," Wheeler said. "I understand the fans doing that, but there's more to it than tonight."

BRAVES 1, MARLINS 0 Marlins starter Pablo Lopez was ejected after plunking Ronald Acuna Jr. with his first pitch, leading to the only run as Atlanta defeated Miami. Atlanta got just two hits and still won its third in a row. The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuna. Miami pitcher Jose Urena was tossed after nailing him with his first pitch in 2018, and Lopez didn't last any longer. Lopez was ejected for hitting Acuna in the back of the left arm and Manager Don Mattingly soon was ejected, too, for arguing on his pitcher's behalf. Drew Smyly (Little Rock Central, Arkansas Razorbacks) won his career-best fourth consecutive start.

REDS 2, CUBS 1 Joey Votto hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, and Cincinnati handed Chicago its seventh consecutive loss. Cincinnati also got a strong performance from Sonny Gray, who struck out eight in five innings in his first big-league start since June 8.

DODGERS 10, NATIONALS 5 Mookie Betts hit a go-ahead single during a nine-run rally in the seventh inning after Washington ace Max Scherzer departed, and Los Angeles surged to a 10-5 victory for its seventh consecutive win. The Nationals lost slugger Kyle Schwarber in the second inning when he grabbed at his hamstring after a single. He hit a franchise-record 16 home runs in June.

BREWERS 7, PIRATES 2 Adrian Houser scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings, and Milwaukee extended its win streak to 10 games with a victory over Pittsburgh.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 11, RAYS 1 Alek Manoah, back from a five-game suspension, struck out a career-high 10 over 7 innings of 3-hit ball for Toronto in a win over Tampa Bay. George Springer, Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for Toronto, which has won nine of 12. Semien scored three times.

WHITE SOX 8, TIGERS 2 Andrew Vaughn homered as Chicago defeated Detroit for its fifth consecutive victory. Lance Lynn allowed 1 run on 4 hits and 5 walks in 6 innings, striking out 9.

ASTROS 6, INDIANS 3 Carlos Correa sparked Houston's four-run third inning with an RBI double and the Astros beat Cleveland.

ROYALS 7, TWINS 4 Salvador Perez had a home run to account for one of his three hits as Kansas City defeated Minnesota. Hanser Alberto also homered for the Royals.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Adrian Houser delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr., right, rounds third to greetings from coach Jason Lane (40) after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Pirates' Phillip Evans grounds out, driving in a run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Milwaukee Brewers' Jackie Bradley Jr. rounds third after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Keston Hiura (18) pulls his foot off the bag after getting the out on Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman (27) during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, July 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)