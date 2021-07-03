Pine Bluff letter

Two cases for shots

Editor, The Commercial: Only yesterday, two comments heard from local rural suppliers to south central Arkansas farmers hit home: First, a trucker said his young friend had recently survived a super tough bout with the covid and swore that if you are told you must go to California in order to get a vaccination … you need to load up and go get it ASAP.

According to this relayed account, having covid can be just that horribly bad so going all the way to California to get the shot is well worth the trip, if that were the only way you can get a protecting shot for this now preventable disease.

The second comment, in a farm store, said a sister died with covid. And the worst part was it took her 2½ months to do it. Another employee in that store at the time told of a similar situation where a covid-19 case lasted 2½ months before ending in death.

These are convincing unsolicited testimonials to the personal and family value of immediate vaccination.

I am reminded of a Pine Bluff news story of a couple who lost three parents to covid earlier. Their story showed how hurtful it felt being told your sick family member does not qualify for life-saving treatment such as monoclonal antibodies. Or perhaps now it will be not qualifying for heart lung bypass?

If that is not a convincing case for covid vaccination, do it to save our schools for the children!

J.E. HARPER, MALVERN