PREP FOOTBALL: Ex-Red-Dogs want to instill old-school toughness at Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- Jarrell Williams paused for a moment, drawing on his memory of two former standout players from his coaching past.

The hall of fame coach who compiled 261 wins and multiple state championships in a stellar career at Springdale High, was looking for just the right adjective to describe new Red'Dogs coach Brett Hobbs and defensive coordinator Brooks Muller.

"Those were just two tough, aggressive boys," Williams recalled. "That's what I remember most about them. They played so hard and so aggressive."

Hobbs was an all-state linebacker and Muller was an all-state defensive lineman toward the end of Williams' career. Hobbs is believed to be the first former Springdale player to be hired as the program's head football coach.

In May, former Springdale coach Zak Clark accepted the same position at Searcy. Hobbs, who was the Red'Dogs' defensive coordinator under Clark, was elevated to interim head coach.

Muller was the defensive coordinator at Morrilton, but when his longtime friend and close teammate Hobbs called, Muller said he could not refuse the opportunity to return home to help try and restore the bite in a program that has fallen on hard times with 3-8 and 3-7 marks the past two seasons.

"I was hoping or halfway thought with Zak being a big-name guy that it could happen," said Hobbs of his move to head coach. "I just thought coming back and being the d-coordinator that I'd be happy as long as Zak was here. But he even talked about when he brought me here from Charleston, that I could be the next guy here. I wasn't expecting anything but it happened so fast. Now getting that opportunity, I felt like I was always preparing myself for this."

Hobbs said he was blessed to have played for three great football coaches at the junior high, high school and college levels.

Early in their coaching careers, the former Red'Dogs thought they would land on the same staff but the timing did not work out.

"I had an opportunity to come here four years ago, but it was a situation where on the coaching scale bucket list, it wasn't the right time," said Muller. "I was going to be promoted to defensive coordinator at Morrilton. I know he was unhappy with me at the time, but I told him, 'hey when you get the head job, this will be better because I will have been a DC for four years.' And I just believe timing is everything. The timing wasn't right.

"So when the opportunity came up this time, I was like 'oh my God! This is awesome.' But I mean you just try and block out everybody who's excited for you, because at the end of the day nobody cares if you're from here or you played here. If you don't do a good job and you don't produce, nobody really cares anymore. The pats on the back go away."

Hobbs said coaching at his alma matter does bring with it an added pressure to succeed, but that he and Muller are ready to tackle that challenge like an opponent with the football.

"We're going to embrace it and not back down from it," Hobbs said. "Like I told Brooks, there is nobody else I want to stand back-to-back with and take this on together."

Embracing the Springdale tradition is something each coach wants to impart on the program starting with the man whose name is affixed to the stadium.

Hobbs said he wants Williams to speak to the team at some point and he is encouraging other Red'Dog alumni to be part of the program, noting that most of the players have no idea who Jarrell Williams is or what he did to get his name on the stadium.

Toughness was a staple of Springdale teams under Williams, who learned that as an Arkansas Razorback player from legendary assistant Coach Wilson Matthews. Williams instilled that toughness in his Springdale teams, who were sometimes physically out-matched by their opponents but still found a way to win. It's a trait Muller hopes to build his defense around.

"There is no other option," Muller said. "That is what I told the team when Coach Hobbs introduced me. Two things I believe in -- hard work and toughness. Because those things travel. They travel to every city, in any weather, anywhere you go, any job you take, any position you put yourself in. Hard work and toughness, that is what we're going to be about. We're always going to work hard, we're always going to be tough. We're going to fight you every play and we're going to make teams have to deal with that, no matter what the situation is. If you get up two touchdowns, you're still going to get hit in the face. You get down two touchdowns, you're still getting hit in the face. Because we're going to keep coming at you, all game long. And that's just a mentality, every day, talking about it, doing it, nothing else. Whether it happens in week one or week eight, it will happen."

In the Williams regime, the blood pit was a staple of the first day of summer practice. Williams recalled how much the players looked forward to that one-on-one matchup to see who could best their opponent in the circle of teammates.

Hobbs said although he probably would not bring back that part of the Williams style, he does want to have something similar.

"We're going to have something," Hobbs said. "We have a news video of the blood pit from back in the day. That was something you talked about all summer. Wondering who you were going to match up with. We may not be able to do something quite like that, but we'll do something to set the tone. So it may not be the old school blood pit, but it will be something similar."

Muller related a story of when he was a youngster in elementary school and his family was relocating from North Little Rock to Northwest Arkansas. At first, the family settled in a different town, but after his father went to a Springdale home game against Fort Smith Southside, he came home and told the family they were moving to Springdale.

"He said it was the best atmosphere he'd ever seen," Muller said. "He said 'the people are right on top of you. It's awesome.'

"This place, this town, is just different. This won't hit me until I walk in that stadium for the first time on a Friday night, but it's going to be awesome. This place is special. It means a lot to me and it means a lot to Brett. This is who we are."