Reaction to Scout plan mixed

NEW YORK -- An $850 million agreement by the Boy Scouts of America to compensate sex-abuse victims prompted anger Friday from some survivors and their advocates, while others were encouraged and saw it as the best outcome that could be achieved under the circumstances.

The agreement, filed in court late Thursday as a step toward resolving a complex bankruptcy case, includes the Boy Scouts' national leadership, abuse victims, local Scout councils and lawyers appointed to represent victims who might file claims.

Lawyer Tim Kosnoff, whose Abused in Scouting legal team says it's representing thousands of clients, called it "a lousy deal -- a sellout of tens of thousands of brave men" because it did not press local councils to contribute the bulk of their unrestricted assets.

Chris Anderson, an accountant from Southern California who says he was abused by a Scout troop leader for more than three years in the 1970s, complained about a lack of detail regarding council finances.

"It's a farce," he told The Associated Press. "There's no certainty for the victims at all."

However, some lawyers representing survivors welcomed the agreement as the best that could be gotten. They noted that negotiations remain to be resolved with the Boy Scouts' insurers, who potentially could be required to contribute billions of dollars to the compensation fund.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4nKgyIGbQsM]

"This is the tip of the iceberg," said lawyer Ken Rothweiler, whose firm says it's representing more than 16,000 survivors. "Now we go after the next step and see what happens with the insurers."

The Boy Scouts sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020, moving to halt thousands of lawsuits by men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders. The filing was intended to try to reach a global resolution of abuse claims and create a compensation fund.

This week's restructuring agreement is the result of hard-fought negotiations and that plaintiffs' attorneys "pushed very hard," said Richard Mason, an attorney and chairman of an ad hoc committee representing local councils in the case.

Mason, who is also president of the Greater New York Councils of the Boy Scouts of America, said the councils are contributing "the most that is achievable."

Irwin Zalkin, whose law firm represents about 150 survivors, warned against reading too much into the agreement, given that many questions remain unanswered.

Those include what percentage of their worth local councils will contribute; what, if anything, local sponsoring organizations such as churches and civic groups might contribute; and how much will be set aside to cover future claims.

Lawyer Paul Mones, who represents hundreds of abuse victims and supports the restructuring agreement, said plaintiffs' attorneys pushed the Boy Scouts and local councils as far as they could.

Zalkin and other critics note that the councils have more than $1.8 billion in unrestricted assets but are contributing only $600 million to the victims' fund. Mones pointed out, however, that many council properties have land-use or donor restrictions making them unavailable to compensate abuse victims.

Regardless of how much the Boy Scouts and the local councils contribute or how much insurance companies might be forced to pay, no amount can compensate the abuse victims for their suffering, Mones said.

"This is not a victory for anybody," he said. "We are dealing in the aftermath of a disaster in these peoples' lives, and we are trying to build things back with whatever raw materials we have left."

Membership in the Boy Scouts has declined sharply since 2019, from more than 1.9 million scouts in its two flagship programs to fewer than 770,000.