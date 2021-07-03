Rules to shield patients against surprise billing

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration issued rules Thursday to shield Americans from large, unexpected medical bills after patients wind up in emergency rooms or receive other care they did not realize lay outside their insurance networks.

The rules, to begin in January, are the first in a series of coordinated steps that four federal agencies are required to take to set in motion a law that Congress adopted last year and former President Donald Trump signed into law to protect health care consumers against a practice known as surprise billing.

Thursday's rules spell out that, if a health plan provides for any emergency services, those services must be covered without requiring permission from an insurer ahead of time.

And no matter whether the emergency room or its doctors are part of the insurer's network, patients may not be charged more for emergency care or air ambulances than if those services were given by providers in the insurer's network. Patients cannot be billed, in other words, for the difference between what the hospital charges and what an insurance company pays for out-of-network care.

Another aspect of the rules bans higher charges in instances in which an anesthesiologist, assistant surgeon or others providing such ancillary care are outside of a network even though the patient's main surgeon is part of a health plan's network of allowed medical personnel and facilities.

As the insurance industry has used fixed networks of doctors and hospitals as a way to rein in medical spending, out-of-network bills have emerged in recent years as a big source of patients' ire. Unlike many ideas for controlling medical expenditures in the United States that are ensnared in partisan wrangling, blocking such big, unexpected bills has united the sympathies of Democrats and Republicans.

Members of Congress sparred for nearly two years over different approaches to protecting patients from surprise bills, but the parties coalesced around the "No Surprises Act" as part of a coronavirus pandemic relief package lawmakers passed days before Christmas last year.

"Congress actually got something good done," Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in an interview Thursday, calling the provisions "as meaningful as anything we've done on health care since the Affordable Care Act." The act was adopted without Republican support 11 years ago.

With the prospect of patients no longer receiving large bills for certain out-of-network care, the law adopted last year calls for outside arbiters to resolve disputes over how much insurers must pay hospitals.