S. Dakota governor: Donation for National Guard a 'surprise'

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said late Thursday it came as a surprise when a billionaire GOP donor reached out with a $1 million offer to fund the National Guard's deployment to the U.S. border with Mexico.

The Republican governor spoke to reporters for the first time after receiving intense scrutiny for accepting the donation. Critics have said it created a troubling precedent that effectively turned National Guard troops into soldiers-for-hire.

But Noem described the transaction as a "wonderful" happenstance in which Willis Johnson gave her an unexpected call as she was deliberating where to come up with the money to send the National Guard or law enforcement officers to the border. Johnson doesn't even live in Noem's state, but rather in Tennessee.

"It really was a surprise when he gave me that phone call and said that he wanted to help support the state of South Dakota," Noem said.

The governor said their recent interaction was limited to a handshake and a short visit. But that's all it took for Johnson to wire $1 million from his private foundation into state coffers Tuesday.

Democratic lawmakers, who hold just a handful of seats in the Legislature, have called on the governor to return the donation and cancel the deployment.

"Privatized deployments set dangerous precedent for further political use of our National Guard," they said in a letter sent to the governor's office.

According to U.S. Defense Department officials and tax experts, it appears highly unorthodox but permissible.

Johnson said he just wanted to help.

Having amassed a fortune building an international junkyard empire, he took the unusual step of calling Noem.

"I didn't know it would build into a bonfire," said Johnson, who estimates he's talked to about 50 reporters since the news broke. "It's getting out there a lot more than I thought."

Whether the decision to accept his help will amount to smart politics or a policy blunder for Noem is unclear.

Yet the pay-to-play transaction also highlights another way that big-dollar donors have insinuated themselves into governmental processes to drive decisions. It also shows the lengths to which some GOP governors will go to show their fealty to former President Donald Trump as they try to position themselves for higher office.

"We don't need this donation, and whether it's legal or not, it's a terrible idea because it looks like our Guardsmen are being used as political pawns," said South Dakota state Sen. Reynold Nesiba, a Democrat.

Noem spokesman Ian Fury said the money could legally be accepted into a state fund designated for responding to emergencies, alleviating costs to taxpayers. South Dakota currently has a budget surplus, which Noem has boasted about.

Fury disputed the suggestion that Johnson's donation motivated deployment of the 50-person contingent. The state would have sent the Guard without it, he said.

Noem herself took to social media Wednesday, arguing the state has a history of relying on private donors. But those projects have typically been focused on local projects -- like an events complex at the state fairgrounds.

"This deployment is vital for the security of our state and our nation," Noem said in a Twitter video.

Republican governors from Arkansas, Florida, Iowa and Nebraska have also committed to sending law enforcement officers or National Guardsmen to the border. But Johnson says South Dakota is the only state he's donated to, a decision motivated by Noem's quick response to a call for assistance from Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Information for this article was contributed by Lolita C. Baldor of The Associated Press.