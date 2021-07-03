Slain Pea Ridge officer laid to rest

ROGERS -- Silence met the repeated calls for "Pea Ridge 1212" -- police officer Kevin Apple's badge number -- as a recording of the "last call" for Apple played at the end of his funeral Friday.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers stood and listened to the unanswered calls outside Cross Church Pinnacle Hills.

"No response from Pea Ridge 1212. It is with great sorrow that officer Apple ended his final call on June 26, 2021," the person on the recording said.

"Officer Kevin Apple, your memory will live on. We love you. We miss you. We will keep protecting the citizens of Northwest Arkansas as you would want us to. Your blue, gold and red families now have the watch from here."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zU3Y9GAxvE]

Law enforcement officers young and old stood at attention, some tearfully, as the honor guard transported the coffin draped with a blue-line flag to a waiting hearse.

Apple died while on duty about noon June 26 when he was struck, then dragged nearly 150 feet by a vehicle at White Oak Station in Pea Ridge, according to court documents.

Apple, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shawna Cash, 22, of Pine Bluff was arrested in connection with capital murder, and Elijah Andazola, 18, of Bentonville was arrested in connection with accomplice to capital murder. Benton County prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against the pair. Cash was driving the Jeep, while Andazola was a passenger, according to court documents.

State and city officials honored Apple during Friday's service.

Ben Shanahan, pastor of Life Church in Rogers, began by quoting Ecclesiastes: "There is a time to weep."

"There are no rules on how you process your grief today," Shanahan said. "It's OK to cry; it's OK to laugh; it's OK to tell a joke officer Apple might tell."

People should reflect on how to carry on Apple's legacy, Shanahan said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that the service was not only a memorial, but a tribute to all law enforcement members gathered in the nearly full 2,100-seat auditorium.

"As governor, I recognize your commitment, your sacrifice and the love you express every day as you serve your fellow man," Hutchinson said.

Apple, he said, "set an example in what he did. He did what he was trained to do. He did what he pledged to do. And he confronted danger to protect others. His death tragically illustrates the danger our law enforcement officers face every day to keep us safe."

[GALLERY: Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/73apple/]

Hutchinson said more than 300 police officers have been killed in the line of duty in Arkansas, including 15 during his seven years as governor.

"But Kevin Apple is not a statistic. He is not a number. He is a person who loved sports. He loved his family. He supported his fellow officers. He supported his community."

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge also spoke at the funeral. She called Apple a hero, adding that the state has lost another "humble public servant."

"Hearing the words 'officer down' is a phrase that makes all of our hearts stop. John 15:13 reminds us that 'greater love hath no man than this, that a man lays down his life for his friends,'" Rutledge said.

The call Apple answered to offer assistance on June 26 was not just one that came over the radio, it was also "a call from his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," she said.

Rutledge said it had been a privilege to hear the stories of Apple's passion and love. She said it's up to his fellow law enforcement officers to carry on that responsibility.

"Thank you, Mrs. Hart, for raising a good man in Kevin," Rutledge said, addressing Dalene Hart, Apple's mother.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Rogers also attended the service.

"He's a true American hero, not only because of the circumstances of his death, but because of the way he lived his life," Boozman said of Apple. "He loved his family. He loved his community. He loved the Lord and will be greatly missed."

Lynn Hahn, Pea Ridge's police chief, said he tried to come up with an explanation for Apple's death but could not.

"There's no making sense out of what is senseless. We just can't explain it," Hahn said.

"It takes a special kind of person to do police work. You have to be rough, tough, brave, God-fearing. You have to have empathy, grace, compassion. You must remain calm during challenging and dangerous situations. You have to be open-minded and fair. Officer Apple was all of this and much, much more," Hahn said.

Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree tearfully read a proclamation declaring Dec. 12 Kevin Apple Day, noting his badge number 1212.

Pea Ridge police officers were joined by hundreds of law enforcement officers from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and other states in a processional stretching 7 miles from Bentonville to Pea Ridge, then back south to Rogers for the funeral.

Apple was the first police officer in Northwest Arkansas to die in the line of duty since Dec. 7, 2019, when Stephen Carr of the Fayetteville Police Department was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the police station's parking lot.

Apple was born in Tulsa and graduated from the police academy in 1996. He spent 23 years in law enforcement, including his last three with the Pea Ridge Police Department, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his mother; stepfather, Richard White; brother, Kyle Hart; and his dog, Ratchet, according to his obituary.

Attendees of the funeral for Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Dale Apple pause Friday, July 2, 2021, near Apple's patrol car at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills in Rogers. Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency personnel from Arkansas and surrounding states attended the service for Apple who was killed after being hit by a car on June 26, 2021. Check out nwaonline.com/210703Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Members of the Benton County Sheriff's Office Color Guard fold the United States Flag Friday, July 2, 2021, during the funeral service of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Dale Apple at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills in Rogers. Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency personnel from Arkansas and surrounding states attended the service for Apple who was killed after being hit by a car on June 26, 2021. Check out nwaonline.com/210703Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Members of the Springdale Police Department carry the casket of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Dale Apple Friday, July 2, 2021, during funeral services for Apple at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills in Rogers. Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency personnel from Arkansas and surrounding states attended the service for Apple who was killed after being hit by a car on June 26, 2021. Check out nwaonline.com/210703Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Chaplin Jim Dixon gives the benediction Friday, July 2, 2021, during the funeral service of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Dale Apple at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills in Rogers. Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency personnel from Arkansas and surrounding states attended the service for Apple who was killed after being hit by a car on June 26, 2021. Check out nwaonline.com/210703Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

Attendees of the funeral for Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Dale Apple pause Friday, July 2, 2021, near Apple's patrol car at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills in Rogers. Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency personnel from Arkansas and surrounding states attended the service for Apple who was killed after being hit by a car on June 26, 2021. Check out nwaonline.com/210703Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

The casket of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Dale Apple is escorted Friday, July 2, 2021, during the funeral service for Apple at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills in Rogers. Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency personnel from Arkansas and surrounding states attended the service for Apple who was killed after being hit by a car on June 26, 2021. Check out nwaonline.com/210703Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

The casket of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Dale Apple is brought into the service by members of the Pea Ridge Police Department Friday, July 2, 2021, during the funeral service for Apple at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills in Rogers. Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency personnel from Arkansas and surrounding states attended the service for Apple who was killed after being hit by a car on June 26, 2021. Check out nwaonline.com/210703Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)