COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Arkansas eighth in Learfield Cup

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas finished a program best No. 8 nationally in the final Learfield IMG College Directors Cup standings for the 2020-21 school year released Friday. The standings represent how a college's sports teams did overall.

Texas was No. 1 with Stanford, Michigan, North Carolina and Florida also in the top five.

Arkansas finished in the top 10 of the Cup standings for the first time and ranked No. 1 among programs with 19 or fewer sports. The previous highest finish for the Razorbacks was No. 14 during the 1998-99 school year.

Arkansas combined to win nine SEC championships in baseball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's indoor and outdoor track and field, softball and soccer. The school won a national title in women's indoor track. The Razorbacks also won their first SEC Baseball Tournament title.

Both the men's and women's basketball teams earned NCAA Tournament berths, as did the men's and women's tennis teams. The gymnastics team also made the NCAA postseason.

BASEBALL

UALR hires assistant coach

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock announced the hiring of James Leverton as its new assistant coach Friday.

Leverton will oversee the Trojans pitching staff, according to a news release. He spent the past six seasons at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, where he helped lead the Highlanders to three conference championships and two NJCAA World Series appearances as an assistant coach.

Before coaching at McLennan, Leverton played at Texas Tech, then spent seven years in minor-league baseball with the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins organizations. He advanced as high as the Class AAA level with the Marlins' affiliate in New Orleans in 2013.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services