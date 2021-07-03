Steinmetz's exit accord to cost UA $175,000

FAYETTEVILLE -- Joe Steinmetz, former chancellor of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, will receive $175,000 as part of an agreement for him to resign and retire from a UA tenured faculty appointment.

Steinmetz, 66, on June 17 announced to students, and faculty and staff members that he was stepping down as UA chancellor -- effective the next day -- doing so within hours of a University of Arkansas System board of trustees meeting held to discuss an unspecified personnel matter.

UA System President Donald Bobbitt said Friday in a statement that when Steinmetz stepped down as chancellor "he did not relinquish his status as a tenured professor."

"However, because of the ongoing speculation relating to the circumstances surrounding his decision to resign and the possibility of his returning to campus, Dr. Steinmetz has concluded that he would not be able to be effective on the campus as a faculty member, and we have mutually agreed to part ways," Bobbitt said.

Steinmetz took over as the top UA campus administrator on Jan. 1, 2016, arriving from Ohio State University where he was executive vice president and provost.

[DOCUMENT: Read UA's release agreement for Joe Steinmetz » arkansasonline.com/73uadeal/]

UA trustees took no action after their June 17 meeting, and the personnel discussion took place in a non-public part of their meeting.

Earlier that same day, emails and text messages from top staff members discussing the forthcoming Steinmetz announcement referred to him remaining on as a faculty member. Unused draft versions of the announcement stated that his resignation as chancellor would be effective Aug. 13 and that Steinmetz would remain on for one year as a "Distinguished Professor" in UA's Department of Psychological Sciences.

Instead, Steinmetz stepped down effective June 18, and his final message to the campus said nothing about any future plans.

UA released the June 17 texts and emails, as well as unused draft versions of Steinmetz's resignation announcement, under the state's public disclosure law.

The university also released some texts and emails from days earlier that referred to images purportedly of Steinmetz.

"Was dealing with a gross twitter account using Joe's face. It has been taken down," went one such text message dated June 11, with other staff messages referring to journalists at the KNWA-TV station asking about the images.

Bobbitt and trustees have not responded to questions about the images.

Mark Rushing, a UA spokesman, in a statement the day after Steinmetz announced that he was stepping down, said Steinmetz has said he is not in the posted photos and that they were "Photoshopped."

On Friday, the UA System released an eight-page agreement signed by Steinmetz and Bobbitt a day earlier, with Bobbitt signing on behalf of the UA board of trustees.

The agreement states that the payments to Steinmetz are to be made "from public, private, or other legally permissible funds."

The first payment to Steinmetz is to be made July 31.

UA System spokesman Nate Hinkel said the amount being paid to Steinmetz is based on what a tenured faculty member would earn with similar qualifications and experience.

"The plan is to use private funds," Hinkel said in an email.

As chancellor, Steinmetz earned a salary of $464,000 plus yearly deferred compensation of $250,000.

Steinmetz's initial employment agreement with UA stated that upon leaving the chancellor position he would be entitled to assume a faculty appointment "at the rank of Professor with tenure," the release agreement states.

The agreement specifies that "Steinmetz and the University now seek mutually to terminate all remaining obligations set out under the Employment Agreement," and that the effective date of Steinmetz's resignation as a faculty member was June 30.

The agreement also states that unused vacation time as of June 30 will paid out based on his faculty pay rate.

Also specified in the agreement, Steinmetz "acknowledges and represents" that he did not as chancellor knowingly violate any law or policy related to his employment, and he agrees to "cooperate fully" with "any investigation of any alleged violation" of law or policy related to his university employment.

Steinmetz is a behavioral neuroscientist who has also worked as a professor at Indiana University, and as a professor and dean at the University of Kansas.

In an email message Friday addressed to Bobbitt with the subject line "Retirement," Steinmetz laid out what he saw as some of the accomplishments during his time as chancellor.

"I had a goal of closing the gap between our expected and actual graduation rate and that goal has been reached as we have obtained record retention and graduation rates due to our efforts in promoting student success," Steinmetz wrote.

Other accomplishments mentioned by Steinmetz related to research and fundraising.

In his June 17 resignation email to the campus, Steinmetz referred to "the many challenges" of managing a university "in today's polarized society." He said, in that message to the campus, "I need to do what's best for my family and I feel ready to make way for others."

Steinmetz had faced criticism in recent weeks over his role in decisions on the campus legacy of former U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright given the senator's opposition to civil rights in the 1950s and '60s.

State legislators were critical over what Steinmetz called a "compromise" recommendation to move a statue of Fulbright to a different campus site, with lawmakers voicing opposition to any change.

A UA committee that included faculty members and students had earlier recommended removal of the statue from the campus, citing how, "for many, the statue is a memorial to those segregationist values and a daily reminder to our Black students of that time."

On Friday, Steinmetz wrote to Bobbitt stating: "I believe the campus' Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts have improved greatly and that the campus is moving toward becoming a place that is much more welcoming for all. There is much work to do but I believe the climate is improving."

Steinmetz also thanked Bobbitt and the board of trustees "for supporting me and the university during my time as chancellor."

He added: "I leave the university with mixed emotions. There are some things left undone. Nonetheless, I am looking forward to retirement and new projects I want to pursue as well as more time to spend with my family, including sons and grandchildren we haven't seen enough because of the time demands of my position."