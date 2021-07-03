Sulphur Day a success following stormy start

SULPHUR SPRINGS — After a brief blustery start with a sudden downpour and high winds just as events began, the storm moved on through the area and visitors to the Sulphur Day celebration on June 26 were able to enjoy the activities.

The rainstorm cooled the air a bit and a light breeze continued throughout the day, creating a comfortable atmosphere for all the participants.

The kids fishing derby kicked off the day with 51 youngsters participating. Registration began at 8 a.m., and the event continued until 10 a.m. The pancake breakfast, sponsored by the Sulphur Springs special events committee, was also held between 8 and 10 a.m. Several diners enjoyed pancakes, bacon, sausage and scrambled eggs with orange juice, coffee and milk as beverage choices.

Booths were set up around the park at which youngsters could enjoy a variety of games throughout the day. Some of the games included a bean bag toss, fishing game, jousting ring and a bouncy house. The dunk tank with members of the Sulphur Springs police department and fire department on the hot seat was a popular attraction. Vendors’ booths offered a choice of souvenir items, and several food trucks offered sustenance for hungry visitors, including the Burnt Sugars and Meatin’ Place food trucks from Gravette, K’Zoli’s Italian food truck and Java Dude’s coffee trailer. Those needing something to satisfy their sweet tooth could enter the cakewalk between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., sponsored by the Sulphur Springs Friendly Neighbors, and winners could choose from a variety of tasty desserts.

Youngsters with energy to spare could work some of it off at the car bash booth, where they were allowed one minute for each ticket purchased to take a big sledgehammer and bang on a vehicle. The money car sat nearby, with $100 in currency hidden inside. Again the participants were allowed a minute per ticket to climb inside and search for the cash, which must have been well hidden since only $80 was found throughout the day. Vehicles for the car bash and the money car event were donated by Got Junk?.

The parade kicked off at 11 with Sulphur Springs police and fire vehicles leading the way. Fire chief Marie Long, her daughter Reese, 12, and her husband Gary rode along the parade route, throwing candy to the kids, followed by the Sulphur Springs fire truck. Darrell King, pastor of the Harvest Baptist Church, and his wife Terry drove their van, and the Northwest Health ambulance was also entered. Rebecca Davis, 20, of Sulphur Springs, was the only equestrian entry in the parade, riding her horse, Angel, that she trained.

The George Brothers band, a country/Southern rock/red dirt band from Springdale, began playing at noon and entertained throughout the afternoon. Johnny Estep, of Gravette, set up his karaoke booth and provided music between the George Brothers’ performances.

A burnout competition was held beginning at 1 p.m. on Spring Street, with several participants driving their pickups and motorcycles. Awards for the burnout competition and the motorcycle show, both coordinated by Michael Ratledge of Gravette, were presented about 3 p.m. Colton Stroud was winner of the burnout with his 2007 Chevy Silverado. Weston Gilbert won the Best of Show trophy in the motorcycle show and Randy Edmisten was the winner of the Kid’s Choice award.

Beauty pageants were held, beginning about 4:30 in the SKO Event Center on Main Street. Raelyn Lowry, of Anderson, Mo., was crowned Miss Sulphur Springs, with Whitney Shields as runner-up. Madison Spencer won the Little Miss Sulphur Springs title and Raegan Howard was crowned Little Miss Tiny Tot. Oden Brice, of Gentry, was crowned Little Mister Tiny Tot.

A rubber duck race was held late in the afternoon with hundreds of ducks dropped into Butler Creek and floating down into the park. Entrants bought numbered ducks and the first three across the finish line earned their purchasers a prize. June Murray was first-place winner in the duck race and won a visit for four to the Old Spanish Treasure Cave. Krystal Austin, second-place winner, won a visit for two to Old Spanish Treasure Cave, and Jana Ramirez, third-place winner, won a $25 gift certificate to El Bohemio.

Susan Holland may be reached at sholland@nwadg.com .